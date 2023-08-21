During the era of the Roman Republic, Julius Caesar became consul in 59 B.C. with the support of the two other members of what became known as the First Triumvirate, Gaius Pompey and Licinius Crassus. While Caesar was in Gaul (France), he brought all Gaul under Roman rule.
In 53 B.C., Crassus was killed in battle. Pompey, who became jealous of Caesar’s abilities as a military leader, was made sole consul in 52 B.C. Pompey persuaded the Senate to instruct Caesar to return to Rome without the large army that Caesar had recruited and commanded.
However, Caesar was unwilling to relinquish his army and to surrender his power to Pompey. In 49 B.C., Caesar led his army toward Rome. When Caesar reached the north bank of the Rubicon, he had to make a crucial decision. To cross it, Caesar realized he would be unleashing the full wrath of Rome against him and his soldiers and would engulf the republic in civil war. But, if he didn’t cross the river, Caesar would at best gain nothing, and would risk losing what power he still had. If his continued march didn’t destroy Rome, Caesar believed he offered Rome the best hope of saving it.
According to Plutarch, Caesar discussed “his perplexities with his friends who were there.” He “thought of the sufferings which his crossing the river would bring upon mankind,” while also imagining “the fame of the story of it.”
Another early biographer, Suetonius, recorded that Caesar told his followers, “We may still draw back; but once across that little bridge we shall have to fight it out.” Caesar was still undecided when he suddenly observed a “strikingly noble” man who played upon a shepherd’s pipe so beautifully that soldiers, including trumpeters, gathered around him. The man then grabbed a trumpet and ran to the river with it. Putting the trumpet to his lips, he sounded the Legionnaires call to advance. He then crossed to the other side of the river.
In his introduction to his book “Profiles in Audacity: Great Decisions and How They Were Made,” Alan Axelrod describes what happened next.
“Roused from his thoughts, Caesar called out: ‘Let us accept this as a sign from the gods, and follow where they beckon, in vengeance on our double-dealing enemies. Alea iacta est.’ (The die is cast)! With that exclamation, Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon, starting a great civil war that would bring him unprecedented power in the Roman world even as it advanced the frontiers of Rome both in extent and through time. Mired in corruption, Rome had been almost surely doomed. By choosing a course that ended this moribund misrule, Caesar gave to the Roman state, and therefore to Greco-Roman civilization, four more centuries of life in the West and six more in the East, bequeathing to the world a heritage that is more than history. It continues to influence and inform cultures and governments, including that of our own nation. Crossing the Rubicon was, by any measure, a great decision.”
For better or for worse, most of us have made important, sometimes life-changing decisions that were irreversible. When people make such decisions, we say that they have “crossed the Rubicon.”
Axelrod introduces us to what he calls the Rubicon Factor in his discussion of what we can learn from Caesar’s crossing of his Rubicon. Axelrod reminds us that “the reasonable decision is not necessarily the safe decision. In a given situation, the most reasonable course of action may involve grave risks and great dangers. The Rubicon Factor encompasses, in part, the capacity to recognize the reasonableness of risk and, in part, also consists of the courage to act in accordance with reason despite the risks.”
In his eye-opening, engaging and well-written book, Axelrod looks at many of history’s great decisions and at people who made these decisions in the spheres of government, the military, culture, science, philanthropy, civil rights, and business. The 44 profiles range from ancient times to modern times and include Cleopatra’s decision to rescue Egypt from Rome; Joan of Arc’s decision to act on inspiration; George Washington’s decision to cross the Delaware and win; Gandhi’s decision to prevail without bloodshed; the Wright brothers and their decision to fly; Rosa Parks’ decision that launched the civil rights movement; Thomas Edison’s decision to create light by subdividing the sun; Flight 93’s decision to take a stand against terrorism; and Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s decision to order the invasion of Nazi-occupied France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Commenting on Eisenhower’s decision, Axelrod notes that Eisenhower faced three major problems as far as the weather was concerned. He knew “he faced a situation freighted with imponderables, yet he insisted on pondering them … it was the thinnest of slivers in which this most momentous of undertakings would have to succeed or fail. It offered precious little hope and absolutely no margin for error. But aware that if the invasion did not take place on June 6, it would have to wait for three weeks, Eisenhower seized it.” His chief of staff, Walter Bedell Smith, later wrote of the moment of decision: “Finally he looked up, and the tension was gone from his face.”
As we know, the June 6 invasion succeeded even better than anyone had dared expect.
As I read “Profiles In Audacity,” I thought about times in my own life where I stood on the banks of my own Rubicon and contemplated the pros and cons of whether to cross it. I could also relive the tremendous relief I felt once I had made my decision. In several of my Rubicon Factor decisions, something of a spiritual nature entered the picture, enabling me to feel that higher spiritual forces had guided me in making the decision I had made.
If you decide to read “Profiles In Audacity,” you may also find that by simply reading this book you will be helped to make important decisions that you face in your own life.
If the spiritual powers you trust move you to do something that you feel ought to be done, and you decide to cross the Rubicon River in your own life, you need not attempt to ascertain what will or won’t happen once you cross that river. Myself, when I pray, I just ask God to help me make decisions that accord with God’s will for me. And even when you find yourself on a road you don’t want to be on or you fear you have made the wrong decision, stay strong. Walk through the storm with your head held high and, hopefully, you’ll arrive at an intersection that will put you on the road you should be on.