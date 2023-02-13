Byron De La Beckwith, the White supremacist who, in 1994, finally was convicted of murdering Medgar Evers in Mississippi on June 12, 1963, was sentenced to life imprisonment largely due to the efforts of Jerry Mitchell, an investigative reporter for the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Miss. Mitchell’s revelation that the Mississippi Sovereignty Commission, a pro-segregationist state agency, had secretly helped Beckwith to evade justice put pressure on prosecutors to re-try Beckwith many years after two prior juries were unable to reach a verdict.
It’s just one instance Mitchell helped right a wrong, as told in his book, “Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens The Unsolved Murder Cases Of The Civil Rights Era.”
In the case of the 1963 Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Ala., that killed four African American girls, Klansman Bobby Frank Cherry was not held accountable for his role in the murders because his alibi that he was home watching wrestling on TV the night the bomb was planted was not challenged. That changed decades later after Mitchell’s research revealed that, in 1963, local TV stations did not televise wrestling.
In “The Mississippi Burning Murders” of civil rights activists Andrew Goodman, James Chaney and Michael Schwerner in 1964, klansman Edgar Ray Killen was not brought to trial until 2005. He was convicted of three counts of manslaughter. Killen was sentenced to 60 years imprisonment, but he persuaded the judge to give him his freedom during the appeals process. Killen told the judge he had lost use of his right hand and had to eat with his left hand, that he was in constant pain, and that the only time he left his wheelchair was to go to bed at night.
When Mitchell was tipped off that Killen drove to a gas station in a truck, got out of the truck by himself, and filled up several gas cans, Mitchell investigated and substantiated that this had occurred. After Mitchell’s story was published in the Clarion-Ledger, the judge set a new hearing date, during which he revoked Killen’s $600,000 bond, a ruling that sent the klansman back to prison.
In 1991, Mitchell publicized the fact that a local district attorney was without funds to hire an investigator to examine suspects who had escaped justice for throwing firebombs into the home of Vernon Dahmer in 1966; Dahmer, who was involved in helping African Americans to vote, died of injuries suffered in the bombing.
Mitchell’s reporting helped secure funding for the investigator. In 1998, one of the suspects, 72-year-old Deavors Nix, appeared before a judge in a wheelchair and with an oxygen tank, successfully pleading with the judge to allow him to await trial out of jail without bond.
Shortly thereafter, Mitchell telephoned Nix. Mitchell explains in his book: “I wanted to learn more about the man, and I found him surprisingly forthcoming. He talked about golf and then the White Knights. He confirmed belonging to the KKK — something few klansman did … He talked again of golf, boasting about his plan to hit the greens. I’m going to be down at the first tee at Bear Creek Golf Club at eight thirty in the morning.
“The next morning, our photographer John Severson snapped photographs of Nix whacking his ball down the fairway of the 6,832-yard course. He carried his oxygen tank in the back of the golf cart. My story ran with pictures in the next day’s Clarion-Ledger, and after seeing them, the judge had Nix jailed. ‘If you’re well enough to play golf,’ the judged barked, ‘you’re well enough to post bond.’ ”
These are just a few examples of why former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) wrote the following: “ ‘Race Against Time’ chronicles Jerry Mitchell’s relentless and fearless pursuit of truth in decades-old crimes from the civil rights era that provided justice for families and communities and put murderous klansmen behind bars for life. He is living proof of the central role investigative journalism plays in preserving our democracy.”
“Race Against Time” is a page-turning book that is difficult to put down. It is a sweeping account of the reopening of several cold cases of the civil rights era. Mitchell’s stories of how he unearthed secret documents, tracked down long-lost suspects, and met individually with victim’s survivors, police and prosecutors, the klansmen who committed the murders, and klansmen’s families and accomplices, are powerful reminders of the importance of courageous investigative journalism in preserving our democracy.
In 2019, Mitchell resigned from the Clarion-Ledger to establish the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, “a non-profit that exposes corruption and injustices, investigates malfeasance, empowers citizens, and raises up the next generation of investigative reporters.”
Canandaigua resident Joel Freedman contributes book reviews and essays to the Finger Lakes Times frequently.