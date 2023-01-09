In his memoir about his experiences and insights gained from his many years as America’s leading animal welfare undercover investigator, Pete Paxton explains: “I investigate the places that few people have seen — or ever want to see. I’ve infiltrated puppy mills that churn out thousands of puppies per year, seedy brokers who hoard puppies and peddle them off to research labs, and massive pet store chains. For eighteen years I have crisscrossed the country, talking my way into jobs at some of the most horrific puppy mills to gather evidence for law enforcement. I’ve gone to great lengths to avoid detection. I’ve cut, dyed, and shaved my hair multiple times; grown a beard so thick my friends didn’t recognize me; switched accents when conducting investigations; developed a habit of wearing only neutral-colored clothing so I’m not easily recognizable in crowds; changed my driver’s license ...ˆ and legally changed my name three times as well (my real name actually isn’t Pete). My work has been the subject of two HBO documentaries, a National Geographic documentary, and countless magazine articles and television interviews. Most important, I have helped thousands of abused dogs find loving homes.”
At times heartbreaking, at other times heartwarming, “Rescue Dogs” held my interest from beginning to end.
Working closely with Companion Animal Protection Society and sometimes with other animal rights groups, Paxton has helped to shut down some of the worst offenders and to create enough public support to enact a few laws that are protective of dogs.
Why does Paxton put himself through the emotional, physical and financial trials and tribulations that his endeavors require? He explains that he is motivated “for one simple reason: I love dogs. I love happy dogs and sad dogs. I love old dogs who take halting steps and look intently at the floor as they scuttle past; young puppies who spin in circles, unable to contain their excitement; and stoic hunters who go about their lives with a sense of duty and loving loyalty. I love them all regardless of where they come from, who owns them, or what problems they may have.”
Paxton especially loves “the shivering dogs who fear everyone they see. I relate to them more than I do to people. All too often, people think rescue dogs’ tough backgrounds mean they come with incurable disorders and irreparable damage. But I’ve seen firsthand how dogs who are rescued from the most terrible conditions can overcome their dark days to become wonderful companions for humans. I firmly believe that with a little bit of help, the vast majority of rescue dogs prove to be loving, loyal, and safe companions.”
But “combining animals with a profit motive is a recipe for abuse and neglect. When compassion equals diminished margins and basic care equals a competitive disadvantage, dogs are going to suffer.”
One of the puppy mills Paxton infiltrated, Pick Of The Litter Kennels, was a commercial, USDA-licensed operation in Minnesota, run by Kathy Bauck. It housed about 1,400 dogs and puppies.
Numerous complaints by veterinarians and former kennel employees included Bauck conducting her own c-sections without the use of antiseptics; performing her own spays and neuters; leaving sick puppies to die in cages and decompose among their still living littermates; cajoling one unscrupulous veterinarian to sign certificates of veterinary inspection for puppies he had never seen — thus allowing Bauck to sell sick puppies to unsuspecting consumers; killing a puppy by slamming her into a pole; and ignoring orders from the Minnesota Board of Veterinary Medicine to cease practicing veterinary medicine without a license.
Nevertheless, Bauck continued to pass USDA inspections and her puppy mill continued to operate at full capacity.
Paxton managed to talk himself into a job at the kennel, where “the sound was deafening. The stench was overwhelming. It was a dog warehouse. Almost a thousand dogs, and hundreds of puppies, were crammed into concrete pens and wire cages. Dogs spun in circles barking, clawed at cage wire, and ran through doggy doors from indoor cages to outdoor cages in frantic attempts to figure out why everyone else was barking … Everywhere I looked, I saw rows of dog cages elevated over piles of manure swarming with flies … ”
The major job for Bauck’s husband “was to take his .22 rifle and shoot sick dogs whom Kathy deemed too expensive to treat … Animal Welfare Act violations were everywhere … I witnessed Kathy continuing to practice veterinary medicine without a license … Often, Kathy would deliver puppies with her unsanitary hands … Kathy was also cropping puppies’ ears and tails — serious operations that by law required a licensed vet to perform. She often botched the procedure, leaving puppies covered in blood and yelping from pain … She had no issue flaunting her criminal violations in my presence.”
Paxton’s undercover work resulted in Bauck’s arrest and prosecution and her serving a far-too-lenient 20 days in jail. Bauck finally lost her USDA license and was required to sell or donate all but six of her dogs. “ … for me, the ending was bittersweet. We managed to shut down one of the largest and most horrific puppy mills in the country, but it took monumental effort by CAPS, whistleblowers, activists, former employees, veterinarians, law enforcement agencies, and media outlets.”
This was the exception to the rule.
Throughout America, and throughout the Finger Lakes Region — especially Yates County — puppy mills continue to flourish. Many of these local facilities are among those that have been regarded by the Humane Society of the United States as “the worst of the worst” puppy mills, which I have described in past Times essays.
Paxton also points out the practice at some puppy mills of “debarking” dogs by hammering sharp objects down dogs’ throats to damage their vocal cords and forcing dogs to live on torturous wire flooring covering the wire floors, with protective rubber mats used only during inspections.
“Rescue Dogs” includes many stories about dogs who were abused, neglected or abandoned — and not only in puppy mills and research labs. Far too many dogs are beaten, kept chained outdoors with inadequate shelter, or otherwise mistreated or discarded by people who are cruel or ignorant about how dogs should be cared for. Paxton’s stories about dogs rescued from hellish situations who found homes where they were finally regarded as “man’s best friend” are heartwarming, deeply touching accounts about how kindness to animals benefit both the animals and the people who rescue them.
Paxton reminds readers: “You have the opportunity to make a difference by adopting, fostering, or giving special attention to a rescue dog at a shelter.”
There is much more to “Rescue Dogs,” including good advice about canine care for anyone taking care of dogs that space prohibits me from discussing. I highly recommend this book.