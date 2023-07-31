Benjamin Hall is a longtime war correspondent who, since joining Fox News Channel in 2015, has worked dangerous war zones in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and, most recently, Ukraine.
When he woke up in Kyiv on March 14, 2022, he would not have predicted that within hours he would suffer severe injuries from Russian bombs that killed his colleagues, Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova. Mykola Krovchenko and Serhily Mashovets, two Ukrainian patriots who were traveling in the car with Hall, Zakrzewski, and Kuvshynova, also were killed when the Russian bombs exploded.
Hall was the sole survivor.
Four days after Hall was injured, he was at the medical center in Landstuhl, a massive complex near Ramstein Air Base, in western Germany, headquarters of the U.S. Air Force in Europe. The story of how Hall’s life was saved, how Ukrainian soldiers pulled him to safety, and how multiple people from around the world — including Hall’s friends and colleagues at Fox News, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken — managed to get Hall out of Ukraine is just one of the amazing stories that will hold your interest when you read Hall’s excellent book.
Hall’s wife, Alicia, and their young daughters, Honor, Iris, and Hero, also received help and support from Fox News and many of Alicia’s friends and family. Not long after hearing he was safely out of Ukraine, Alicia prepared to fly to Landstuhl to help him begin this new phase of their lives.
At Landstuhl, a doctor advised Hall about the extent of his injuries.
“Until then, I had only been vaguely aware of different problems, though I did realize my right leg was gone just below the knee,” he said.
Going “from top to bottom,” the doctor explained that Hall had a depressed skull fracture, had lost sight in one of his eyes, and that much of his left hand had been blown off.
“On your right leg you have amputation just below the knee and on the left you are missing a fair amount of calf muscle and you need lower extremity amputations,” the doctor said.
A reasonably functional kneecap remained, but the doctor wasn’t certain Hall would keep it. The doctor assured Hall that “if necessary, we will go through heroic measures to save it.”
There were significant burn issues too. And, X-rays revealed that a good portion of his left foot had been destroyed; much of it was missing altogether.
The discussion helped Hall to clarify his goals.
“If I wanted to, as he put it, ‘have a left foot to look at,’ it would likely take two years of intense, complex surgery and rehab, which, in the end might not even be successful,” he said. “If, however, my goal was simply to be able to walk again — to play with your kids,’ as the doctor put it — that could be achieved much more quickly with an amputation and prosthetics. My goal, I realized, was to walk again, as quickly as I could.”
Hall would agree to another amputation.
Much of Hall’s book is about the trials, tribulations, and triumphs he experienced — and continues to experience — during his recovery from all his injuries.
Early during Hall’s extended stay at the Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, where he became grateful to the staff who gave him back his life, Hall received a phone call from former U.S. President George W. Bush. “How are you, Mr. President?” Hall asked politely.
“‘Ben, I’m doing a hell of a lot better than you are,” he said, the first of several times he made me laugh. “We talked about the remarkable capabilities of U.S. military hospitals like BAMC, and about how I was doing and how strong I was going to come back. I assured him I had big plans for my future.”
At the conclusion of their conversation, Bush said, “Well, get yourself one of those prosthetics, get yourself a mountain bike, come on over to the ranch, and I’ll kick your ass. You’ll be back. I’m really proud of you. Fight on.”
Hall received a letter from Fox News host Johnny Joey Jones, a combat veteran who lost both his legs in Afghanistan.
“In his letter he very kindly complimented my work before getting straight to what he called ‘the real talk.’ What followed was honest and practical advice that also managed to be inspirational. ‘This is a one-day-at-a-time game,’ he wrote. ‘Set small goals and celebrate the hell out of them.’ He told me to ‘get acquainted with pain, he’s a stubborn friend,’ and to ‘voice my concerns and frustrations’ rather than keep them bottled up. Most of all, he advised, I had to understand I was not alone.”
Hall explains that perhaps the best therapy of all that he received at BAMC came from Huckleberry, a Labradoodle who was one of the dogs brought in by volunteers to serve as therapy dogs for the patients. Huckleberry dropped a tennis ball in Hall’s hand. Hall tossed the ball across the room. Huckleberry retrieved it and expected Hall to throw the ball again.
“I lost it. I utterly broke down. I had cried before, little snivels here and there, but this time I wept for five minutes straight. I simply couldn’t stop. Poor Huckleberry looked at me like he’d done something wrong. I reached down and hugged him close and continued crying. That Huckleberry had brought the ball back to me, just like my big chocolate lab, Bosco, did at home, this mundane little game that we play with our dogs, struck me as the most wonderful thing I’d ever experienced. It felt so normal, beautifully normal, and normal was all I wanted in the world — the way things used to be.”
Hall now continues to recover and to live with his wife and three daughters in London. He returned to work at Fox News in January 2023, despite having endured 20-plus surgeries — and facing more procedures ahead.
Hall credits God for saving his life.
“All I can do is honor that gift by shining a light into the blackness, and helping others find their way out … fighting for what is good and meaningful is perhaps our highest calling in life. I may have a chance going forward to bring attention to the downtrodden everywhere, and I intend to seize that chance and strive to encourage the very best of humanity. Even now, during my recovery and rehabilitation, I am a participant in several war crimes investigations into Russia’s attack on journalists in Ukraine. Sometimes I wonder if these trials will lead anywhere, or if any good will come from them, but, still, I am glad to be part of them. At the very least, we must keep reminding the world of the atrocities of war.”