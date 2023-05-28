The Dorchester, an army troop transport, was en route from Newfoundland to Greenland on Feb. 3, 1943, when a German torpedo ripped through the ship’s hull, sinking it within 20 minutes in near-freezing air and water temperatures. Of the 904 men on board, 678 perished — including the four chaplains: Alexander D. Goode (Jewish), John P. Washington (Catholic), George Fox (Methodist), and Clark V. Poling (Dutch Reformed).
Survivors described the “round-the-clock ministry of faithful shepherds who visited the sick, led worship, and sang with men aboard ship in informal gatherings before that fateful night … With utter disregard of self, having given away their life jackets to four men with them, the chaplains stood hand in hand, praying to the God they served for the safety of those men who were leaving the stricken ship on all sides of them.”
Survivors also described how all four chaplains not only gave away their life jackets, they also calmed panicked military personnel with encouraging words and prayers while they also distributed life belts. One soldier recalled that Rabbi Goode gave him his gloves, assuring the soldier he had another pair.
In “Serving God and Country,” Lyle Dorsett describes “a picture engraved forever in the minds of those who made it off the Dorchester and could see the chaplains just as the ship went down — four men, hand in hand, praying to their God who had called them to serve.”
Protestant Chaplain Captain Clyde E. Kimball, at sea en route to Europe, suffered from seasicknesses, but as a spiritual leader of men, his upset stomach didn’t stop him from performing his responsibilities. Kimball’s diary noted that at night young soldiers would go to his room “for a talk about forty eleven things. At thirty-five I am an ‘old man,’ so they love to question me, if only to argue with me.” This helped the soldiers to lessen homesickness and perhaps feel closer to God.
In England, Kimball willingly made rounds to serve as many troops as possible. Kimball spoke with them and passed out Bibles, stationery and other useful items he purchased in the PX. He visited and served paratroops and men in hospitals and guardhouses. Kimball recorded in his diary that he traveled “a hundred cold wet miles today” where “I visited men in bivouac” who “hiked seventeen miles, then as rain fell, set up pup tents, and lined up for C rations.”
Kimball was killed during the Battle of the Bulge. He had been through much combat with his men. Shortly before his death, Kimball recorded: “I came into my own camp last night. I held a Jewish service, the first since Normandy. It was an appropriate coincidence that it was the anniversary of Pearl Harbor … I preached from proverbs and gave them copies. In autographing them, one boy turned out to be a Catholic man who had driven some men. I autographed his copy as having been used by a Roman Catholic at a Jewish service conducted by a Protestant.”
These words appear on Kimball’s posthumously awarded Silver Star citation “for gallantry in action on 19 December 1944 … When medical personnel were not available to render aid to a unit suffering heavy casualties … Chaplain Kimball, displaying great personal bravery, volunteered to pass through fierce enemy machine gun fire in an effort to render treatment and to evacuate the wounded. While on his courageous mission, he was ambushed by infiltrating Germans and received severe wounds which resulted in his death. Chaplain Kimball’s conspicuous valor and unflinching devotion to the welfare of his men reflected credit on himself and the military service.”
On the Pacific Island of Saipan, Jewish chaplain Milton Rosenbaum was hunkered down in a slit trench with 12 Marines — all of whom were Christians. Nevertheless, when one of the Marines asked Rosenbaum for a prayer, Rosenbaum cried out over the battle noise, “The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want … ” The Marines joined Rosenbaum in the prayers.
Dorsett explains: “Reading hundreds of letters by rabbis, ministers, and priests who described how they originally came to their vocations and how they subsequently felt constrained to serve men and women in the armed forces during the war, it became abundantly clear to me that most of them sensed that they had received a supernatural ‘tap on the shoulder’ and that they would know no peace until they answered their divine call.”
“Serving God And Country” describes many other occasions when ministers, priests and rabbis continually disregarded their own safety to attend to the spiritual needs of the men and women who were fighting for their country during World War II.
Dorsett believes — rightfully so — that military chaplains played an essential role in assuring America’s victory in World War II. “Indeed, without the role played by clergy in keeping the soldiers,’ sailors’ and marines’ courage up and morale high, the enormous sacrifices required to sustain and win a war simultaneously fought on three continents and numerous Pacific Islands would not have been possible … the history of the United States in World War II is incomplete without the story of the chaplains.”
The unselfish and courageous deeds of chaplains that are described in this book are inspirational and will touch your heart. “Serving God And Country” is a highly readable, unforgettable and enthralling book.