In the Gospel of the Holy Twelve, which I believe contains Jesus’ original teachings, Jesus said, “Out of the darkness, the sun ariseth and goeth down into darkness again; so, it is with a man, from the ages unto the ages. When it cometh from the darkness, it is that he hath lived before, and when it goeth down again into darkness, it is that he may rest for a little and therefore again exist.”
In the Gospel according to Matthew, Jesus said the prophet Elijah was reborn as John the Baptist. Thus, the early church fathers, including Clement of Alexandria, Origen, and St. Jerome believed in the purification of the soul through multiple births and experiences.
With the help of co-author Ken Gross, Bruce and Andrea Leininger wrote “Soul Survivor,” which became a New York Times bestseller. Whether or not reading “Soul Survivor” will convince you that the Leininger’s son, James, is the reincarnation of Lt. James M. Huston Jr., an American fighter pilot killed in action during World War II, reading “Soul Survivor” will likely be a memorable and thought-provoking experience.
Huston often volunteered for dangerous missions, during which he destroyed several airborne Japanese planes. Although he was entitled to rotate out of combat, Huston volunteered to participate in a March 3, 1945, attack against Chichi Jima, a Japanese supply base 200 miles from Iwo Jima. During the attack, Japanese anti-aircraft fire hit Huston’s plane, which exploded and crashed into the harbor.
Back in the United States, Huston’s family expected him to come home. On the same day that Huston was killed, Anne Barron, Huston’s sister, was preparing for a family reunion in her Los Angeles home when she suddenly sensed her brother’s presence. She spoke with him just as if he was with her.
That night, the mother of Jim Eastman, a friend of Huston’s, had a dream in which Huston came to her and said, “I just wanted to say good-bye.” The dream was so real that “it made her hair stand on end.”
James Leininger was born in 1998. When he was 2 years old, his father took him to an airplane museum. James was surprisingly knowledgeable about the World War II aircraft he observed. After that, James would constantly draw airplanes and sign them “James 3.”
On May 1, 2000, James relived Huston’s death in a dream in his Lafayette, La., home. He screamed, “airplane crash! Plane on fire! Little man can’t get out.” The nightmares continued. James told his concerned parents that the pilot’s name, like his own, was James, that the pilot’s plane took off from a ship named Natoma, and that the Japanese downed his plane. Bruce and Andrea went online and learned that Natoma Bay was a U.S. aircraft carrier that fought in the Pacific during World War II.
When Bruce and James thumbed through a book about the battle for Iwo Jima, James suddenly pointed to a map showing Chichi Jima, picked a spot, and said, “Daddy, this is where my plane was shot down,” adding that his plane was hit directly in the engine. He also identified Jack Larsen by name, as a fellow fighter pilot.
At age 4, James enjoyed playing with his G.I. Joe toys. He named them Billy, Leon and Walter because “that’s who met me when I got to heaven.”James’ parents later learned that Billie Peeler, Leon Conner and Walter Devlin were, like Huston, assigned to the Natoma Bay. They were also fighter pilots who were killed shortly before Huston’s death. The hair color of each pilot and the hair color of the toy named after each man matched perfectly.
“Soul Survivor” is a fascinating account of the Leiningers’ exhaustive search for truth, James’ reunion with his past life family and fellow fighter pilots, and the acknowledgment by Huston’s sister and by the veterans who served with Huston of Huston’s reincarnation. And, Jack Larsen, who James had identified by name as a fellow airman when he was 2 years old, turned out to be a real airman who flew off the Natoma Bay.
Veterans who saw Huston’s plane shot down corroborated young James’s statement that it was hit in the engine, causing an explosion in front of the plane. They said Huston’s plane crashed into Futami Harbor — the same place James pointed to in the history book he and his father browsed prior to the discovery of Huston’s identity.
At a Natoma Bay reunion, James, age 6, amazed Huston’s friends. Bob Greenwalt, Huston’s wingman, asked James, “Do you know who I am?”James replied, “You’re Bob Greenwalt.” James had never talked with Greenwalt or seen photographs of him. James explained he remembered Greenwalt’s voice from his previous life.
When veterans and James visited a museum, a certain type of cannon was among the displays. “Natoma Bay had one of those,” James said. Stanley Paled and Frank Woolard, who had served on the Natoma Bay, heard James’s statement. “Where was it located?” Paled asked. “On the fantail,” James replied. Paled and Woolard then revealed that was exactly where the cannon was located.
Huston’s sister attended the reunion. Introduced to James as Anne, James insisted on calling her Annie. Only James Huston had ever called her Annie. In an earlier phone conversation between young James and Huston’s sister, she learned that James knew all the family secrets.
James left his parents agape when he explained how he had, prior to his birth, “picked” Bruce and Andrea to be his future parents while they were in Hawaii to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. James said, “I found you at the big pink hotel. I found you on the beach. You were eating dinner at night.” James’ parents had never told James that, in 1997, they had gone to Hawaii to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, where they stayed at the Royal Hawaiian, a pink hotel on Waikiki Beach, and that on their final night there they enjoyed a moonlight dinner on the beach. This was five weeks before Andrea got pregnant.
“Soul Survivor” is not only about the James Leininger-James Huston connection. Much of the book tells the story of the fighter pilots who sacrificed so much when our country needed them.
“Soul Survivor” reminds us we live in a mysterious universe. There remain many mind-boggling and unanswered questions about spirituality, immortality, and the ultimate nature of reality. And, for anyone who thinks past-life memories can only be figments of the imagination, “Soul Survivor” is a book about the need for being more receptive to new experiences that go beyond our five senses.