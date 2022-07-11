Benjamin Franklin believed that “vital religion has always suffered when orthodoxy is more regarded than virtue.” I agree. That is why I believe the worship that God most appreciates is our incorporation of what many of the founders of the world’s major faiths said about righteous living into the way we treat people, animals, and the environment that sustains us all.
“In whom there is truth and righteousness, he is blessed,” said Prince Siddartha Gautama — the Buddha — in 6th Century B.C. When asked about how to be a good Buddhist, the Buddha urged people to follow the Eight-fold Path that teaches the Eight Rules of Life: Right Belief, which is the belief that Truth is the guide of people; Right Resolve, to be calm all the time and to never harm any living creature; Right Speech, never to lie, never to slander anyone, and never to use coarse language; Right Behavior, never to steal, kill or do anything else that you may later be ashamed of; Right Occupation; never to choose an occupation that is engaged in wrongdoing; Right Effort, strive after what is good and strive to avoid that which is evil; Right Contemplation, always maintain calmness and not allow our thoughts to be controlled by anger, resentments, hatred or bitterness; Right Concentration, which is found when the other rules have been followed and complete serenity has been attained.
David Sheff is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of “Beautiful Boy,” which explored his son’s drug addiction. In a more recent book, “The Buddhist On Death Row,” Sheff takes us to California’s death row to witness the transformation of Jarvis Jay Masters from a man dedicated to harming others to a man who, once having committed himself to the way of life that Buddhism teaches, has become an enlightened Buddhist practitioner who has protected corrections officers and inmates, counseled people of all ages by mail, and helped inmates and even corrections officers to find meaning in their lives.
While on death row, Masters has written two books, many published articles, and a poem for which he earned a PEN award. Masters studied with the eminent Tibetan lama, Chagdud Tulku Rinpoche, who proclaimed Masters a bodhisattva, “one who works to end suffering in a place drowning in suffering.” The famed Buddhist nun Pema Chödrön also befriended Masters and helped to guide his spiritual journey.
While meditating, Masters “concentrated on the air as it filled his lungs, and when his lungs were full, held in the air, feeling it swirl inside, and then, slowly, slowly, let it flow out.” I too was doing the same breathing exercises while reading Sheff’s interesting narrative. I emerged from this book determined to learn more about Buddhism to complement, but not to replace, the Christian faith I found as a result of reading the Gospel of the Holy Twelve. There are striking similarities between the teachings of the Buddha and the teachings of Jesus.
I could sense the excitement Sheff experienced when he embarked on his journalistic journey into the heart and soul of death-row inmate Jarvis Jay Masters and into life on death row. In his book “A Time To Die,” Tom Wicker wrote that “the prison is a dark pocket of mystery and silence. As men abhor the unknown, they shun the prison. It is, they tell themselves, none of their business, no concern of the ordinary citizen, who needs never go there.” This is especially true of those areas of a prison that house people sentenced to be executed.
When I began corresponding with people convicted of capital murder who spend most of their lives on death row in solitary confinement, I also embarked on an adventure into the unknown. Through such correspondence, in which we exchange thoughts about our lives, beliefs, hobbies, philosophy, religion, history, current events, and ways to maintain physical, mental and spiritual fitness, and by sometimes reading and discussing the same books, my own life has been enriched.
One inmate, the day before he was executed, wrote to me to express appreciation for our correspondence. “Life goes on. It’s meant to be lived. Embrace it and challenge it,” he wrote. Masters’s story is in large part a story of how all of us can embrace and challenge life and how, even under the most difficult circumstances, we can find meaning and fulfillment.
Buddhist teacher Pema Chödrön and Masters shared a laugh after Chödrön described her visit to Homeboy Industries, an organization in Los Angeles run by a friend of hers, Father Gregory Boyle. “He works with gangs, provides them health and social services, teaches them life skills and helps them get jobs. We were in Father Gregory’s office, and a guy came in, frustrated that no one would hire him. Father Boyle suggested that he might have better luck if he removed the tattoo on his forehead that said ‘F- — LIFE.”
When their conversation became more serious, Masters said to his teacher, “Back when I first contacted Rinpoche, he sent that old book of his, ‘Life in Relation to Death,’ in which he said people should end their day by asking what they have done with their lives if they died that night. The questions scared the hell out of me then. I’d wasted my life. I’d harmed many people. I have different answers now and ask different questions.”
Chödrön wondered what these questions were. Masters explained, “You once said that karma boils down to the question ‘How will I use today?’ That’s what I ask: How will I use today? Will I be asleep or awake? What will I notice? How can I help? Whose life will I touch?”
Masters discovered Buddhism while he was on death row. He was sentenced to death following his conviction for participating in the murder of a corrections officer while Masters was serving a lengthy sentence for a series of armed robberies. Sheff and Masters’ other supporters agree with Masters’ claim that he was not involved in the murder, while California’s prosecutors strongly reject Masters’ claim. Judicial findings in this case are accessible online.
In 2019, the California Supreme Court affirmed Masters’s conviction and sentence. Masters’ attorneys have now turned to the federal courts.