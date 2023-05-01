It was Christmas Eve when the lives of Cleveland Amory and a stray cat crossed. Amory found the sick, starving and injured cat in a New York City alley. Describing the condition of the cat, Amory said, “He looked less like a real cat than like the ghost of a cat. Indeed, etched as he was against the whiteness of the snow all around him, he was so thin that he would have looked completely ghostlike, had it not been for how pathetically dirty he was. He was so dirty, in fact, that it was impossible even to guess as to what color he might originally have been.”
At the time, the twice-divorced Amory lived alone. By Christmas night, with his new cat, Polar Bear, a human-feline bond had formed. Just before Amory fell asleep, Polar Bear “suddenly jumped up on the bed, marched solemnly up to my head, and then stretched out by the back of my neck …During his sleep he was obviously some of the time dreaming. In these dreams, he would twitch, often gently but at other times violently, both front and back paws moving — sometimes indeed so violently that he woke himself. At such times, during these sudden wakeups, he would be alert very quickly. Then, after a brief look around and a casing of all fronts, he would do a definite double-take. Finally, after satisfying himself that the waking, not the dream, the present, not the past, was the reality, he would blow out a little sigh — he never really heaved one — and immediately go back to sleep.”
“The Cat Who Came For Christmas,” for the most part, tells the story of Amory, Polar Bear, and their first year together. I enjoyed reading this heartwarming book as I learned about how this “odd couple” brought so much joy into each other’s lives. If you read “The Cat Who Came For Christmas,” be prepared to laugh and to cry, to appreciate the twists and turns of fate in their lives, and to be touched by the attachment bonds that will develop into a strong and enduring love and respect. No wonder that “The Cat Who Came For Christmas” was a runaway national bestseller after it was published in the 1980s.
Amory added a short final chapter. Since the rest of the book is about Polar Bear’s first year with Amory, and the book was written seven years later, Amory was happy to inform us that Polar Bear was still alive and doing well. “What Polar Bear is today is a senior citicat — with all the attendant rights and privileges that this title implies … In some ways he has become, through the years, as indeed perhaps his biographer as well, steadily more curmudgeonly. He is aware, for example, that many changes have occurred in our lives and that not all of them have been for the better … But in some of the areas discussed in this book he has, at the same time, become less critical.”
Take Polar Bear’s attitude toward other transient stray animals. While he didn’t welcome them wholeheartedly, Polar Bear at least learned to develop “a more philosophical attitude toward them than he had in that first year. Only the other day, for instance, he almost wagged his tail at a dog who was passing the night” at their home.
One of Amory’s human friends was the movie actor Cary Grant. When Grant visited with Amory, Polar Bear met his first movie star. Grant told Amory he was a dog man himself and admitted he regarded people who loved cats as being somewhat “barmy.” But then something remarkable happened when Polar Bear jumped up in Grant’s lap. Grant, petting Polar Bear, proceeded to ask Amory some questions about cats.
Amory explained that “In his last years, Cary did have cats, and although people were inclined to attribute this to the fact that his wife Barbara was a cat person, I always thought Polar Bear deserved at least some of the credit.” Polar Bear also met some of Amory’s other celebrity friends, including actor George C. Scott and TV anchor Walter Cronkite.
Amory (1917-98) was an American author, reporter, television critic, commentator, and animal rights activist. In 1967, Amory founded the Fund for Animals. By the time Amory died in 1998, according to the New York Times, the Fund for Animals had a “$2 million budget, more than 200,000 members, three animal sanctuaries, and had initiated several high profile animal rescues, including the organic ‘painting’ of baby harp seals off the Magdalen Islands in Canada to ensure that their fur was worthless to humans.”
Amory’s narrative discusses his involvement in animal rights campaigns and the establishment of sanctuaries, especially the Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, that provided — and still provides — care for hundreds of rescued animals, including chimpanzees, elephants and burros. After his death in 1998, Amory was cremated and his ashes scattered across Black Beauty Ranch.
Today at this animal sanctuary, a stone monument to Amory stands beside the burial site of Polar Bear, Amory’s beloved cat.
Here is what Walter Cronkite wrote about Amory’s book. “ ‘The Cat Who Came For Christmas’ arrived on the one day I was home between two overseas trips and my desk was piled high. But one-and-a-half hours later I was still reading about that darned cat. It is that kind of book. That kind of cat too.”
Actress Doris Day was an important supporter of Amory’s animal rights activism. On one occasion, over a “healthy breakfast” at a health food store, Amory asked Day if she believed that love of animals was inherited. She told Amory, “I know mine was. My mother was in on the very first rescue I ever made.”
Amory quoted Day: “We were living in Cincinnati, and I was very young. The people next door had a big, young dog outside in their yard, and I loved him very much. Then, one weekend, his people went away and left him, in very cold weather, to fend for himself without any food or water. I never forgot it, and I never spoke to them again. The dog cried and cried and the second night we took him in. And then, the day before they got back, we took him away to my uncle’s house and never said a word. They believed he had gotten out of the yard and run away, or maybe been stolen. And he had the greatest life with my uncle.”
Amory concluded his book with the hope that more people would adopt animals from shelters and rescue organizations. “If you do, you will surely find that animal will give you, every day of his or her life, not only joy and companionship but also that very special kind of love which can be understood only by those fortunate enough to have ever been owned by one. Yes, our companion animals can own us, too — as Amory makes clear in his memorable narrative about Polar Bear.