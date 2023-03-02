In “The Cause: The American Revolution And Its Discontents, 1773-1783,” Joseph Ellis pays some attention to Dr. Joseph Warren, a leader of the American Revolution who largely has been forgotten. Most U.S. history textbooks say little or nothing about Warren.
Ellis writes, “Drafted by Joseph Warren, a rising star within the Sons of Liberty in Boston, the Suffolk Resolves were a radical manifesto that, upon arrival in London, were described by the North ministry as a defacto declaration of independence. Warren denounced the Coercive Acts as unconstitutional, sanctioned civil disobedience by all residents of Massachusetts as a patriotic obligation, proclaimed that all courts in the colony would remain closed, and announced the calling of a Provincial Congress in Concord as the new, extralegal government. Most ominously, the Suffolk Resolves required all militia to disavow their loyalty to the existent British government, take an oath to Massachusetts, and then ‘acquaint themselves with the art of war as soon as possible.’ ”
The vote to endorse the Suffolk Resolves was unanimous.
Ellis explains, “Bunker Hill provided the first American martyr … in the person of Joseph Warren. A prominent Boston physician and a charismatic leader of the Sons of Liberty, Warren suddenly became General Warren, the hero who stood his ground on the redoubt atop Breed’s Hill when the third assault wave of British troops overwhelmed the surviving remnant of militia after they had exhausted their ammunition. The orders that Warren obeyed when he went to his glorious death did not come from superior officers, but from inside himself … The recovery of his body became a sacred obligation; and the discovery that it had been desecrated with multiple bayonet wounds after his death provided a flood of sermons and speeches demonizing British savagery.”
I’d like to share with readers some information about Warren not mentioned in “The Cause.” In 1763, the good doctor had the courage to open an inoculation hospital during that year’s smallpox epidemic.
It was Warren who somehow learned about British plans to raid Lexington and Concord and arrest Samuel Adams and John Hancock. That is why Paul Revere and William Dawes warned patriots of these British plans during what became known as “the midnight ride of Paul Revere” (it was actually a daytime ride).
Warren coordinated and led militia in the battles of Lexington and Concord, during which Warren was struck by a musket ball. He also organized soldiers for the Siege of Boston.
Warren became president of the Massachusetts Provisional Congress, which was then the highest position in the patriots’ governing body. In this position, it was Warren who ordered the attack on Fort Ticonderoga, where soldiers led by Benedict Arnold (who later became a traitor) and Ethan Allen’s Green Mountain Boys captured dozens of cannons and mortars along with the fort.
That said, I would note that Warren’s actions were not always praiseworthy.
Ellis describes Warren as “a rising star within the Sons of Liberty movement” but otherwise doesn’t say anything else about this movement in his book. The Sons of Liberty, which came into being to fight the Stamp Act, sometimes tarred and feathered tax collectors who were just doing their jobs and used this and other cruel and violent measures to bully loyalists and others who did not support the patriot cause.
As a leader of this organization, Warren promoted the falsehood that on the night of March 5, 1770, British soldiers killed five civilians in cold blood during what became known as “the Boston Massacre.” However, the soldiers were acquitted by a colonial jury during a trial in which their attorney, John Adams — himself a patriot but also a believer in justice — proved the soldiers acted in self-defense.
Overall, “The Cause” is an interesting book about the military and political history of the American Revolution. The book is enriched by the author’s inclusion of a broad range of biographical profiles at the end of each chapter.
Ellis profiles Catharine Littlefield Greene, who “walked among the huts at Valley Forge, dressed as if she was going to an elegant dinner party. While her husband, Nathanael Greene, was out on foraging patrols, Caty Greene was comforting the disabled troops confined to quarters, singing with soldiers gathered by the campfires, listening as lonely young men shared their stories … She radiated warmth against the cold and made herself the feminine face of The Cause.”
Another profile is on Harry Washington, George Washington’s slave who escaped from Mount Vernon in August 1776, hoping to join what was called the Ethiopian Regiment of the British army. Two weeks later, George Washington escaped from Mount Vernon to avoid capture by the British. Ellis included Harry Washington’s profile to illustrate that “the juxtaposition of the two Washingtons, each making bold dashes, one to escape capture or death, the other to escape enslavement, exposes the moral paradox that slavery posed for The Cause. For George Washington believed, with good reason, that he was fighting for American liberty from British tyranny; while Harry, for equally good reason, believed that Great Britain represented liberation from America’s unique form of tyranny. Both men were acting on the same moral conviction about the primacy of independence.”
The profile of Joseph Brant, the Mohawk chief responsible for leading Six Nations warriors on a devastating 1778 campaign to eliminate colonial settlements in Iroquois country, illustrates that the war’s outcome would have tragic consequences for Native Americans.
Loyalist Joshua Loring avenged the abuse he and his family suffered at the hands of Boston mobs. As superintendent of prisoners of war in New York, he was responsible for overseeing 18,000 American prisoners “who suffered conditions comparable to Japanese prison camps in World War II” while confined to “ghost ships” in the East River.
Mercy Otis Warren wrote poems and plays in support of the patriots.
Billy Lee was a slave and personal attendant to George Washington and the only slave Washington freed outright in his will.
The final profile is of patriot soldier Joseph Plumb Martin, whose memoir focused on the daily struggle for survival by both soldiers and civilians during the war.