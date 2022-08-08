As a follow-up to my Sept. 3, 2021, Finger Lakes Times review of “The Reckoning,” one of John Grisham’s 38 novels, I also want to call attention to “The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice In A Small Town,” Grisham’s one non-fiction book.
“The Innocent Man” delves into miscarriages of justice in or near Ada, Okla.
On Dec. 7, 2004, Ronald Keith Williamson was buried in his hometown of Ada, Okla. Etched on Williamson’s tombstone are the words: “Ronald Keith Williamson/Born February 3, 1953/Died December 4, 2004/Strong Survivor/Wrongly Convicted in 1988/Exonerated April 15, 1999.”
Two days after Williamson’s burial, Grisham noticed Williamson’s obituary in the New York Times. Headlined “Ronald Williamson, Freed from Death Row, Dies at 51,” the lengthy obituary, written by Jim Dwyer, included a photograph of Williamson in the courtroom with Dennis Fritz the day he and Fritz were exonerated. DNA testing revealed that Glen Gore was the actual murderer of Debbie Carter. (Fritz wrote a memoir of his experiences, “Journey Toward Justice,” that, like Grisham’s book, reveals that our criminal justice system is all too often out of kilter with the way it is supposed to work.)
The obituary intrigued Grisham, who for the next 18 months was consumed with the research and writing of “The Innocent Man.” Grisham’s book describes not only the Williamson-Fritz case, but also describes how law enforcement in Ada, Okla., framed two other men, Tommy Ward and Karl Fontenot, for the murder of Denice Haraway. Their coerced confessions were inconsistent with each other and with key facts about the murder. When Haraway’s body finally was found after Ward and Fontenot were on death row, it was determined she had not been burned or stabbed as described in their supposed “confessions;” actually, she had been killed by a single gunshot wound to her head.
Grisham also discusses the case of Calvin Lee Scott, who spent 20 years in prison before DNA testing exonerated him of rape.
In all these cases in or near Ada, the investigations were conducted by the same detectives. The research and writing of “The Innocent Man” exposed Grisham “to the world of wrongful convictions, something that I, even as a former lawyer, had ever spent much time thinking about. This is not a problem peculiar to Oklahoma. Wrongful convictions occur every month in every state in this country, and the reasons are all varied and all the same — bad police work, junk science, faulty eye-witness identifications, bad defense lawyers, lazy prosecutors, arrogant prosecutors.”
Fast-forward to 2022. I believe that Oklahoma death-row inmate Richard Eugene Glossip is innocent of any involvement in the murder for which he was convicted. In 1997, Glossip — then a manager at Best Budget Inn — was convicted of hiring Justin Sneed, the maintenance man, to beat to death the motel owner, Barry Van Treese, with a baseball bat. Sneed confessed to the crime to avoid the death penalty. Glossip’s conviction was based almost entirely on Sneed’s testimony that Glossip asked him to kill Van Treese so Glossip could run the motel himself.
However, new evidence indicates the murder actually was the result of a botched robbery carried out by Sneed and a female accomplice, and that Glossip wasn’t involved in the murder. Twenty-nine new witnesses and experts have come forward, signed affidavits under oath, and are prepared to testify on Glossip’s behalf. These include people who heard Sneed admit the murder was committed by Sneed and a female friend and that Glossip wasn’t involved.
Space does not allow me to delve into all aspects of this case. I would just note that the nationally renowned law firm Reed Smith was asked to conduct an independent investigation of Glossip’s case by 34 state lawmakers, including 28 Republicans who support Oklahoma’s capital punishment law and are concerned about this case. The investigators reviewed 12,000 documents, interviewed 13 witnesses, seven jurors, examined other evidence, and concluded that Glossip is innocent.
“No reasonable jury hearing the complete record and the uncovered facts detailed in this report would have convicted Richard Glossip of capital murder,” investigators concluded.
Don Knight, Glossip’s attorney, said that “refusing to hear Mr. Glossip’s claims on the merits would cause a grave miscarriage of justice, both because the claims address in large part serious misconduct by state actors … and because the acts now known unequivocally demonstrate that Mr. Glossip is factually innocent.” Glossip’s execution has been scheduled to take place on Sept. 22.
Rep. Kevin McDugle, one of the conservative legislators who wants Glossip’s case retried, said “If we put Richard Glossip to death, I will fight in this state to abolish the death penalty simply because the process is not pure. I do believe in the death penalty. I believe it needs to be there, but the process to take someone to death has to be of the highest integrity. This is a wrong done in Oklahoma that we have got to turn around and get right.”
Let’s hope that Glossip will be exonerated — and that we can do a much better job of preventing miscarriages of justice and of promptly righting wrongful convictions when credible evidence establishes that they have occurred.
“The Innocent Man” is a dramatic reminder of the miscarriages of justices that continue to exist throughout America. And by allowing readers to feel as if they are actually present at the places and events described in “The Innocent Man,” Grisham instills in his readers a more sensitive awareness of the horrors that occur when basic standards of decency and justice are disregarded or obstructed.