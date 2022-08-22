'The Jersey Brothers'

“The Jersey Brothers” is the story of Bill and Benny Mott and their stepbrother, Barton Cross, all Navy men and all imbued with a sense of patriotism for their country and a sense of devotion toward one another.

Canandaigua resident Joel Freedman contributes book reviews and essays to the Finger Lakes Times frequently. Now retired, Freedman taught history, political science and sociology at Finger Lakes Community College for many years.

