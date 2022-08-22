“The Jersey Brothers” is the story of Bill and Benny Mott and their stepbrother, Barton Cross, all Navy men and all imbued with a sense of patriotism for their country and a sense of devotion toward one another.
In this riveting and page-turning drama, the reader becomes an eyewitness to some of World War II’s most important events — events in which all three of “The Jersey Brothers” show remarkable courage during extraordinarily dangerous times.
Father William Thomas Cummings, a Roman Catholic priest and U.S. military chaplain, provided courage and hope to Barton Cross and his fellow prisoners of war while aboard a Japanese POW “hell ship” traveling from the Philippines to Japan. When the ship received direct hits from an American air attack — American pilots had no way of knowing that the ship was transporting American POWs — the Americans heard nothing from the Japanese for hours after the blast. Finally, Col. John E. Olson, with his forearm blown off and a rag tied above his elbow, mounted the ladder and called out to Shusuke Wada, the perpetually hostile Japanese interpreter, who “glared down at Olson like an angry chimera.
“I ask nothing for myself,” Olson began boldly, “but these men are dying. In the name of the Gods you believe in, can’t you do something for them? They will die without bandages or medicine or food and water.”
Wada sneered. “They were your planes that bombed ship, and they have killed our men too. We don’t care if you die.”
Sally Mott Freeman, the book’s author and daughter of Bill Mott, describes what happened after that.
“At Wada’s departure, the only sound below was the weeping and moaning of grown men who had lost every last hope. But then another voice called out — urgent, steady, clear. Every man recognized the speaker. ‘Listen to me, men! You must listen to me!’ It was the deep, resonant voice of Father Cummings, the Catholic chaplain who had earned universal authority the hard way: by going through every inch of the agony with them. Some had been with ‘Father Bill’ since Bataan; others gratefully remembered his prayers and counsel at various prison camps, and all of them during the Oryoko ordeal. The hold went silent as men of all faiths strained to listen.
“The beloved priest who at Bataan had declared, ‘There are no atheists in foxholes’ did not follow with a plea for faith. Instead, Father Cummings simply began praying aloud in his comfortingly familiar tone: ‘Our Father, who art in Heaven, hallowed be thy name … ’ Some men murmured the Lord’s Prayer along with him; others followed with closed eyes and clasped hands. They listened as never before.”
Surviving POWs would later say that Father Cummings’ prayer “floated like a benediction … caressing every one of us” … or, “It penetrated our very souls.”
And, the author reveals, “As if by celestial intervention, Japanese guards shortly thereafter began lowering bandages, bottles of iodine, mercurochrome, and buckets of water into the hold.”
But shortly thereafter, the ship sailed into the coldest Asian winter in 40 years. Disease, starvation, lack of oxygen and wounds suffered in the air attack claimed many POW lives.
I won’t reveal whether Barton Cross, a Navy Supply Corps officer, became a casualty or a survivor. I will reveal he was, like Father Cummings, highly respected for his selfless devotion and assistance to others, despite his own deprivation.
Freeman reveals that “Until Father Cummings himself died, the good chaplain asked for a moment of silence every evening so that he might offer a brief prayer. His voice grew progressively fainter and weaker until he could no longer speak his comforting refrain: ‘Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.’ ”
Father Cummings was known for his openness to helping soldiers of all faiths, and for being a man “who never said no to anyone.” He gave his food to others and died of starvation.
Another brother, Benny Mott, the oldest, was a gunnery officer on the USS Enterprise. The author’s compelling narrative reveals Benny’s Enterprise experiences, including the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the ship’s hit-and-run raids, the launching of the Doolittle Raid early in the war, and the Battles at Guadalcanal, Midway and Santa Cruz.
As for the author’s father, Bill Mott, the middle brother, was a Naval intelligence officer and overseer of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s secret White House map room, where he had direct dealings with Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and many high-level military officers. Although Roosevelt didn’t want him to go, Mott applied for sea duty and was assigned to the USS Rocky Mount, where he helped to coordinate the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After FDR’s death, Mott remained in service, providing crucial advice to President Harry Truman.
Fast-forward to October 1950, when Truman made a stop at Oahu en route to meeting with Gen. Douglas MacArthur on Wake Island to discuss the Korean crisis. The author explains that “one of my father’s most pleasant duties was to accompany the president on his early morning walks. As the two made their way around the Makalapa Center one of those mornings, the president and my father got into a conversation on the complicated geopolitics resulting from America’s use of the atomic bomb. At some point, Truman shook his cane and said, ‘Aren’t you the young man who brought back the estimates of 600,000 American casualties if we invaded mainland Japan?’ Bill was prompt with his reply. ‘Yes, sir, I am.’ ”
Truman told Mott that it was this intelligence that prompted him to make the agonizing decision that he made: “As commander in chief, I would never approve an operation where there was an estimate of 600,000 American casualties. I had no credible evidence that Emperor Hirohito or the Japanese military had any intention of suing for peace. And that is why I authorized the dropping of the atomic bomb.”
All this and much more, including the complex dynamics of a family at the epicenter of some of the war’s most crucial moments, make “The Jersey Brothers” a mesmerizing and memorable book.