Mickey Mantle (1931-95) was 36 years old when he played his last baseball game for the New York Yankees. Mantle played in more games than any of his teammates. He played in 12 World Series during his first 14 seasons, and he still holds World Series records for home runs (18), RBIs (40), runs (42), walks (43), extra-base hits (26), and total bases (123). When he retired, Mantle’s 536 career home runs placed him third in the history of the major leagues; 13 of these were game-ending homers.
In her book “The Last Boy: Mickey Mantle And The End Of America’s Childhood,” Jane Leavy explains that “the prodigious numbers belie the pain and suffering it took to accumulate them. Far more than his contemporaries in centerfield … Mantle fit the classical definition of a tragic hero — he was so gifted, so flawed, so damaged, so beautiful. The traumatic and defining knee injury he suffered catching a spike in an outfield drain during the 1951 World Series attenuated his breathtaking potential after just seven months in the major leagues. His death from alcohol-related cancer in 1995 attenuated eighteen months of belated, hard-earned sobriety. He had so little time to be his best self.”
“The Last Boy” includes stories about the better side of Mickey Mantle, such as when he showed up at a Chicago hospital to visit a friend’s mother with several teammates in tow and a bouquet of flowers. But Mantle “was the guy who froze a plastic snake and stuck it down Marshall Bridges’ pants — the relief pitcher had a serious case of ophidiophobia. He left a dead fish in the whirlpool for Johnny Blanchard one spring training morning because he knew Blanch would be needing to sweat off a hard night. He put talcum powder in Joe Pepitone’s hair dryer.”
Mantle constantly engaged in extramarital sexual activities that were often one-night stands. Mantle’s lawyer, Roy True, said that “Mantle loved women and then treated them like crap.” Leavy describes how Mantle “astonished his old friend Marjorie Bolding by calling from hotel rooms asking her to say hello to whoever happened to be sharing his bed. ‘Those sexual encounters were absolutely nothing to him,’ Bolding said. ‘They were like an exercise for him.’ ”
His language reflected that. George Macris, a fantasy camp umpire, recalled the indignation of an irate camper after Mantle had insulted his wife … “So, at the banquet Mickey gets up and says sarcastically, ‘I want to apologize. I wasn’t a gentleman. I called Mrs. something I shouldn’t have.’ Then he leans into the microphone and says, ‘For the sake of you who don’t know, I called her a ____ ____.’ ” (expletives deleted)
On a baseball he autographed for a young boy, Mantle wrote, “You’re lucky. Your mom has nice t____.’ ” (crude slang word for a woman’s breasts)
Leavy notes that due to his liver problems Mantle could not use the medication Voltaren for osteoarthritis of his knees. Mantle nevertheless advertised that Voltaren helped him. Because he was paid $200,000 to advertise this medication, Mantle misled Voltaren manufacturers into believing that he actually used the product.
Yes, Mantle was an outstanding player at bat and as a centerfielder, and Leavy’s book gives us a better understanding of why Mantle was idolized for his athletic prowess. Leavy also provides numerous examples of Mantle living up to his reputation for behaving like an obnoxious jerk. But when you read the final chapters of the book, you will understand the importance of Mantle’s personality transformation after he sought treatment for alcoholism at the Betty Ford Center.
Leavy explains that prior to Mantle’s sobriety, “Ten years of warnings and hospitalizations, abnormal blood tests and panic attacks, binges and blackouts — I did what? — had coagulated into a forgotten decade, which was just as well, given his most egregious behavior.”
The pages that describe a sober Mantle are, in my opinion, the most important and significant parts of this book. We now, at long last, see a sober alcoholic who is contrite, eager to make amends to those he had harmed, helpful, and forgiving. A fellow recovering alcoholic told the author that Mantle “was very, very proud of his sobriety. Bottom line is that he was one of the rarities. He was able to have internal peace. He was able to have honest happiness before he died.”
Mantle realized his life was almost over when he left the Betty Ford Center. He told a friend, “I’m gonna die.” The friend said “No, you’re not” (not realizing the extent of Mantle’s medical issues). Mantle replied, “Yes, I am. I’ve led a terrible life. I’ve done too many bad things.” Mantle endeavored to rectify the things he could in whatever time he had left.
Mantle remained sober for the last 18 months of his life.
I recommend “The Last Boy” to people struggling to overcome alcohol dependency or other substance abuse in their lives, as well as to people interested in reading a good sports biography.
“God gave me a great body and an ability to play baseball. God gave me everything, and I just … pffttt!,” Mantle said. He urged young people looking for a role model, “don’t be like me.” As a result, Mantle received hundreds of supportive letters. One person wrote, “We used to hate you, but you doing that on national TV, apologizing and making amends, you have got new fans.”
As for why Leavy included “the end of America’s childhood” in her book’s title, Leavy notes that at Mantle’s funeral, Bob Costas — “the erudite sportscaster, who idolized Mantle as a child, but was clear-eyed about his hero by the time he eulogized him as an adult” — said that Mantle forced us to grow up and see the world as it is, not as we wished it to be.