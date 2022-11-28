As I read Sister Helen Prejean’s most recent book, “The River Of Fire: My Spiritual Journey,” I thought about “Sister Act” and its sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit.” They are among my favorite movies. They are delightful, uplifting films that portray how a rebellious nun, Sister Mary Clarence (played by Whoopi Goldberg), helps a convent and a private Catholic school to make meaningful changes in their roles in society.
There are similarities between the fictional Sister Mary Clarence and the non-fictional Sister Helen Prejean in their endeavors to transform the missions of Catholicism.
Prejean’s earlier book, “Dead Man Walking: An Eyewitness Account of the Death Penalty in the United States” described how Prejean, a Roman Catholic nun, befriended death-row inmates and their families, as well as victims of violent crimes — even people involved in carrying out executions — and how this involvement led to her crusade to try to end capital punishment in America. All this happened as a result of receiving a request to be a pen pal of Patrick Sonnier, a Louisiana death-row inmate.
“The River of Fire” is Prejean’s amazing and heartwarming memoir about the spiritual currents in her life that enabled her to become a social activist and a reformer. “It’s a river I’m riding,” Prejean explains, inviting readers to “pitch your boat into its current and come with me.”
After joining the Sisters of St. Joseph at the age of 18, it would not be until she was in her 40s that Prejean had an awakening that her destiny was to immerse herself into the lives and struggles of impoverished people on the margins of society. Prejean gives us a glimpse into her soul as she shares her joys, her heartaches, her pain and her wisdom with us. If you believe that the celibate and regulated life of a nun must be a sad life, you may be surprised to feel the excitement of Prejean’s life as her emerging spirituality unravels and she rejects her earlier concept of a cruel and punishing God and a punitive Jesus.
When Prejean became a nun, she observed that “the morality I know I learned straight from the Baltimore Catechism and there I learned that all it takes to end up in hell is one mortal sin. One single, solitary mortal sin. That’s it and you burn forever … Later, I’ll realize how much my faith is riddled with fear. So much fear that I’m even afraid of Jesus. Yes, I know he is my savior, but he also has this no nonsense, tough judge side.
“In my formative years fear of hell is so interwoven into Catholic faith that almost subliminally, no matter how much God’s loving mercy is talked about, the Big Fear always wins, hands down.”
While “the Big Fear” was not her primary motivation to become a nun, Prejean believed “the single biggest advantage to being a nun was that you were practically assured eternal salvation.”
The spiritual manuals of the times counseled nuns to “never leap ahead of grace by imprudent eagerness, but quietly await its movements, and when it comes to you, go along with it with gentleness … and courage.” Prejean admits: “I ought to have this maxim tattooed on my forehead, so badly do I need its counsel. I’m a ‘leaper,’ all right. I claim to be ‘spontaneous.’ But it’s true, at the least provocation I’m prone to jump into action headlong, and only in retrospect check back to see if, perhaps, the motivating spark was divinely inspired, or once again, simply that trigger-happy ego of mine ready to spring. Thank God for my wise community.”
We will continue to travel with Prejean in the following years while she teaches at a Catholic high school and while she serves as the Religious Education director at St. Francis Cabrini Parish in New Orleans and as the Formation director for her religious community. Her spiritual path — gradual, not spur of the moment — eventually prompted Prejean to move into the St. Thomas Housing Project in New Orleans in 1982 in order to live and work with low-income African American families. Shortly after arriving at the housing project, Chava Colon from the Prison Coalition asked her to be a pen pal to death-row inmate Patrick Sonnier — the beginning of a new voyage for Prejean.
The spiritual changes that occurred in Prejean’s life were intertwined with the work of the Second Vatican Council. Prejean explains that “in the focus sessions and the documents they produced, the bishops took out the ancient loom of creeds and traditions, dusted it off, gathered rainbow skeins of experience from cultures across the world, and rewove the fabric of the Catholic faith.”
Some of the things that began to change include the way Catholics would think about God and Jesus; the way Catholics would worship; the way Catholics would approach the world (which, Prejean writes, “invites us to discern the signs of the times and roll up our sleeves and enter the fray to address injustice and assaults on human dignity”); the way we think about the Catholic Church (Prejean regards this as perhaps the most foundational change of all because “the council defines the Church first of all as the People of God, not just as a pyramid with the hierarchy on top and the mass of lay people somewhere down on the bottom shelf”); the way we understand morality (“no longer focusing on individual sins in a legalistic way and relying on fear of punishment for compliance, but instead realigning the moral life around Christ’s mandate of love”); and the way we understand authority (“moving away from judicial authority, imposed from above, to moral persuasive authority, which inspires by example, and which brings the laity into circles of decision-making”).
In 1966, after only four years of teaching, Prejean was sent to Divine Word, a religious education school in Canada, in order for her to be “part of the new vanguard of teachers to bring this renewed way of being Catholic to the people in the pews,” and to otherwise help to implement the reforms of Vatican II. Prejean describes “the delicious awakening of new life that came to us nuns through Vatican II. At the heart of the changes we made was the desire to connect with the people so we would be in touch with their needs and serve them.”
“The River Of Fire” is an uplifting book, a joy to read, a dynamic account of the inner struggles of a woman with a sensitive conscience — and with a good sense of humor too.