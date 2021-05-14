“The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream, Fox News Books/Harper Collins, 235pp, $25.99, 2021
In “The Women of the Bible Speak,” Fox News Channel anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream gives readers a better understanding of the content and meaning of stories in the Old and the New Testament by portraying women as central figures in these biblical stories. The sixteen women featured in Bream’s highly readable and insightful book were, as Bream shows us, “bold and brave, finding courage in the moments when everything hung in the balance. They were voices of truth and reason. They were steady and creative, following God’s direction when it didn’t make sense by the world’s standards.”
Written largely from the perspective of a devout Christian, Bream concludes that “Jesus is the end point of all our searching, so it’s fitting that He is the finale of this book. The life of every woman we have looked at can best be understood in Christ. Some of the women we have studied were fortunate enough to know Jesus in person and to be with Him as He walked among us here on earth. Some of them lived long, long before His time, yet we can see the miraculous way they were woven into His story long before Jesus arrived in human form.”
I converted from Judaism to Christianity when I was baptized after reading The Gospel of the Holy Twelve (GH12), which I believe gives us Jesus’ original teachings that included kindness to animals, adherence to vegetarianism, reincarnation, and recognition of harm caused by alcohol abuse. In this gospel, which is not accepted by mainstream Christianity, Jesus also portrayed God as a compassionate, all-powerful Father/Mother Spirit. When I say the Lord’s Prayer, I now say “Our Parent, who is in Heaven.”
GH12 also teaches traditional Christian beliefs, including baptism, Jesus as messiah and savior sent to Earth by God, Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection, forgiveness and redemption, and an ethical system based on the Golden Rule – “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
I could relate to much of Bream’s Christian perspective as I read her captivating and emotionally appealing stories, her characterization of the biblical women that helps both female and male readers to connect with them and to appreciate the relevance of their stories to the way we live or should live our own lives, and the helpful study questions at the end of each chapter. “The Women of the Bible Speak” makes Bible study an adventure even if a reader’s religious beliefs may differ from those of Bream.
In her book, Bream has us look “at pairs of women in the hope that when we hold one life next to the other, we can see things we might not have seen otherwise – ways the women are alike, ways they are different, ways in which one woman’s life might speak to another’s.”
The beginning of each chapter cites specific passages from the Bible upon which the chapter is based. For example, for the story of Ruth, Shannon cites Ruth 1:1-4:22. To get the most out of reading “The Women of the Bible,” I would suggest reading or re-reading the pertinent biblical references prior to reading each chapter of Bream’s book.
Contents of Bream’s book include Sarah and Hagar: Women of the Covenants; Rachel and Leah: Sisters and Rivals; Tamar and Ruth: Outsiders; Deborah and Jael: Women of Valor; Hannah and Miriam: Speaking God’s Truth; Esther and Rahab: Unexpected Heroes of Faith; Mary and Martha of Bethany: Two Pathways; Mary, the mother of Jesus, and Mary Magdalene: Witnesses to the Gospel. In a concluding Chapter, Jesus and the Women, Bream describes, among other descriptions, the manner in which Jesus reached out to women “who were in dire straits because of where they found themselves in life, battered and bruised by their circumstances.”
If I had to pick just one paragraph of “The Women of the Bible Speak” to illustrate why I highly recommend this book to readers of all faiths, here is the one I selected:
“Through times of tumult and loss and anxiety and confusion, we know God is with us and for us. In the pages of the Bible, we see over and over again how He shines a spotlight on women who were key players in His unfolding plan. May He give us the warrior’s heart of Jael and Deborah, the insight of Sarah and Hagar, the steadfast hope of Rachel and Leah, the devotion of Tamar and Ruth, the quick courage of Esther and Rahab, and the prophetic voice of Miriam and Hannah. And may He give us the love that filled the lives of the women He himself knew and loved in His life on earth: Mary and Martha of Bethany, Mary Magdalene, and His own beloved mother, Mary of Nazareth” (p 220)
I had hoped to delve into at least one of the women’s stories in some depth, but space prevents me from doing so. I’ll just say that while I enjoyed reading Bream’s entire book, preceded by my reading the actual stories in the Bible, I especially enjoyed reading the Book of Esther and Bream’s appraisal of Esther’s story. I wholeheartedly agree with Bream that “it is truly amazing to watch how God took Esther from orphan to queen, and all for the purpose of saving the Jewish people.”