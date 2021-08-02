“To Wake the Giant: A Novel of Pearl Harbor” by Jeff Shaara, 502 pages, 2020, Ballantine Books, $30
In the year preceding the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull was anxious to avoid America going to war. But in the weeks prior to the attack, Hull recognized that the U.S. and Japan had irreconcilable differences. His meetings with Japanese Ambassador Kichisaburo Nomura became mere formalities.
Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, a political moderate who had spent several years residing in the U.S. and who was familiar with our vast resources, didn’t want a war with America. He said, “If I am told to fight regardless of the consequences, I shall run wild for the first six months or a year, but I have utterly no confidence for the second or third year.” But if war was inevitable, Yamamoto believed it was necessary to destroy the American Pacific fleet at Pearl Harbor. At Pearl Harbor, Yamamoto’s air attack sank or badly damaged eight battleships, including the USS Arizona, seven other ships, and 188 airplanes, killing or wounding several thousand American military personnel.
However, recognizing the need to destroy America’s carrier-borne aircraft, Yamamoto was dismayed when he learned America’s three aircraft carriers were at sea on maneuvers when Pearl Harbor was attacked. Yamamoto told his officers, “I fear we have only awakened a sleeping giant and his reaction will be terrible.”
Jeff Shaara’s recent war novel, “To Wake the Giant,” covers the people, events and locales from December 1940 through the attack at Pearl Harbor that resulted in a declaration of war against Japan, followed by Germany and Italy declaring war on the U.S. It is told largely from the points of view of Hull, Yamamoto, and Tommy Biggs, a 19-year-old with talent for playing baseball in his hometown of Palatka, Florida, who enlisted in the Navy against the wishes of his father. Biggs is assigned duties as a medic on the USS Arizona — along with a lot of other responsibilities.
On the ship, Biggs tells his fellow sailors, “I’ve heard talk from some who are hoping we get into a hot fight. But then, Dr. Johnson (medical officer on the Arizona) told me not to get too excited about all that. I’m not sure how I feel. Some of the guys in my compartment, they talk about how bored they are, pissed off about going to sea and doing the same drills over and over. I don’t like painting or swabbing worth a damn, but being out there, on the open ocean? That’s aces. Until I did that, I wasn’t really sure why I joined the Navy. I kinda got talked into it by a buddy back home. But I love this ship, and I love being out on the ocean. Never expected that.”
Another sailor told Biggs, “You’re doing just fine, Tommy. You’re no different than me. I love the sea, I love this ship. It’s home. The longer you’re here, the more you’ll feel that way.”
Some of the characters are fictional, but they are representative of actual people. For example, Petty Officer Kinkaid, who constantly bullied Biggs, is fictional — but he is also a composite character reflective of those actual petty officers who sailors regarded as “son-of-a-bitch bastards” because of how they abused their power.” The real Biggs actually served on the USS Arizona. Many aspects of his story are true, but the fictional happenings in Biggs’ life were not fictional for the sailors who actually had such experiences. Thus, Biggs is both a historical and composite character who nonetheless is entirely real.
I was absorbed with “To Wake the Giant,” especially with Tommy Biggs’ experiences on the USS Arizona. Shaara has a keen understanding of history and the place in it for the people depicted in his book. After studying in detail the events of the year that is the focus of “To Wake the Giant,” including the memoirs, diaries, or other firsthand accounts written by Hull, Japanese Ambassador Nomura and Donald Stratton (USS Arizona), many people who provided the author with firsthand accounts from their own families, and the books of over 20 American and Japanese historians, Shaara has written a page-turning novel — based on a true story — that enables the reader to get caught up in the drama of the events leading up to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous “a day that will live in infamy” address to Congress.