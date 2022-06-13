Pauline Marie Gambill’s “The Fox Feats and SHARK Tales of Pollution Fighter James F. Phillips & Animal Rights Warrior Steven O. Hindi” is a powerful and inspirational book about two brave men: James F. Phillips (1930-2001), aka “The Fox,” and Steven Hindi, founder of the animal rights organization SHARK.
In November 1970, David Dominick, commissioner of the Federal Water Quality Administration in the U.S. Department of Interior, said this:
“An unknown crusader against pollution and polluters calls himself The Fox. He is fighting a private battle to publicize and punish the industries which pollute the air and streams in his community.
“You have probably read of his exploits in the newspaper. Under cover of darkness he has plugged outfalls with bales of hay and capped smokestacks. Most recently, he dumped a barrel of fluids in the reception room of the company that had discharged it.
“The secret Robin Hood in us may sympathize with The Fox. Yet we might also consider the feelings of indignation and frustration which motivates this mysterious individual. A citizen who takes it upon himself to harass polluters obviously has little faith that existing laws and programs will be used to clean up the nation’s waters.
“The Fox, by his deeds, challenges us all with the question: Do we, as individuals in a technological society, have the will to control and prevent the degradation of our environment?”
The fact that over 50 years later this remains an important and relevant question is why Gambill decided to write about Phillips’ exploits as The Fox. During his lifetime and after his death it was well known that Phillips was The Fox. Concerned citizens, including many police officers, were supportive and protective of Phillips’ actions. News reporters would contact Phillips for comments on The Fox’s activities.
Phillips created stickers that read “Armour Dial Kills Our Water” and “Armour Dial Pollutes Our Air.” Phillips’ supporters went to stores all over America and put the stickers on Dial soap bars on the shelves. In a note to Armour Dial executives signed by “the distressed animals of the Fox River Valley,” Phillips explained,” We have depended on you to help keep our environment clean for the last six years and you have betrayed this faith. You have killed our fish and smelled up our air. When you were asked what could be done, you have not answered in good faith. You have said repeatedly you would cease fouling our air and dumping filth in our water, but you have not stopped. We are through talking.”
Phillips’ endeavors resulted in a large-scale boycott of Armour Dial products, action by Illinois against Armour Dial for violating anti-pollution standards, and eventual remedial measures undertaken by the corporation.
In a similar manner, Phillips also succeeded in pressuring other companies to stop polluting our environment.
Steve Hindi was an avid fisherman and hunter who was transformed after witnessing a live pigeon shoot.
He since has dedicated his life to exposing the horrors of live bird shoots held for participants’ “entertainment,” rodeos, bullfights, circuses, canned hunts, rooster-fighting, shark killing, puppy mills and other large-scale breeding operations, and other cruelties to animals.
At the Hegins pigeon shoot in Pennsylvania, Hindi challenged an organizer of the event to a “physical confrontation … without time limits, rules, officiating, or any protective gear whatsoever.”
Hindi said he would pay $10,000 to the community park association if his opponent won the fistfight, but if Hindi won, the pigeon shoot would be canceled and never take place again. Hindi received no response.
For several years, Hindi and other dedicated SHARK investigators confronted U.S. Sen. James Inhofe (R-Oklahoma), who held pigeon shoots as political fundraisers.
SHARK investigator Mark Brumbaugh said, “I have personally watched (Hindi) crawl through thick thorn bushes and get scratched up and blood covered in order to rescue pigeons that were injured and still alive the day after a Jim Inhofe pigeon shoot fundraiser in Oklahoma.”
Gambill concludes, “As a result of Hindi’s ongoing efforts, attention has been — and will continue to be — focused in a far-reaching way upon the horrendous cruelty being inflicted upon animals and exposing those committing it.
“Countless numbers of animals have been spared from cruelty and/or a senseless death as a result of his work. He can continue to feel satisfaction about that. As he remarked in 1998, when he was jailed for a short while after disrupting a geese hunt in Woodstock, Ill., and had viewed outside the jail window a flock of geese flying by — ‘It makes me feel good. I think maybe, just maybe, they’re the ones that are still alive because we warned them.’ ”
People can agree or disagree with the tactics used by Phillips and Hindi, but at least agree on this: They show us the true meaning of “walking the walk,” and not just “talking the talk.”
And, even if we don’t engage in colorful and risky endeavors like those of Phillips or Hindi, we can still find some spiritual fulfillment when we treat others, including vulnerable people and animals, the way we would want to be treated if we were the ones dependent on others to protect us; and when we support organizations and engage in activities that protect animals or vulnerable people and the planet that we all share..