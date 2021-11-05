Navy SEAL and current Canandaigua resident Steve Giblin had just returned from his last deployment. Giblin and his wife were in California, walking their dogs, when they encountered a young man and three teenage females who were screaming obscenities. The man also was laying on his horn inside his car. When Giblin tried to calm them down, the man yelled at the top of his lungs, “Fk you, old man!” Giblin then shattered the man’s windshield.
Giblin explained the incident in his book, “Walking in Mud.”
“I was in Condition Red, maybe even Black,” he said. “I never heard my wife warning me off. I had zero sense or control of what I was doing, which wasn’t normal for me.”
Such behavior was a symptom of Giblin’s post-traumatic stress disorder, aggravated by the lingering effects of traumatic brain injury due to blast exposure and some bad parachute landings.
Four police officers defused the situation.
“The senior patrolman, guessing I was in the Teams, approached me and asked for my side of the story,” Giblin explained. “He took control of everything, and the incident was resolved. I agreed to pay for the windshield, and the young man was let go with a written warning.”
Giblin’s wife, Barbara, is a retired Navy chief. She had been administrative chief at SEAL Team 4, among other positions. She told her husband “how she was always walking on eggshells with me, that she never knew how I was going to react, or overreact, to something.”
The compelling story of how Giblin came to grips with his PTSD is just one of the memorable features of Giblin’s book. He shows us how catastrophic events such as what he experienced during his military career can work for us rather than against us if we view them as challenges to overcome instead of as roadblocks.
Giblin observes that, because of Covid-19, “we are at war with an unseen enemy, and the rules of engagement continue to change. That war has beaten and battered us, left us traumatized, and has effectively caused traumatic injuries to our psyches instead of our brains.”
Giblin’s military experiences include more than two-dozen overseas deployments as an operator for contingencies and named operations within the U.S. Special Operations Forces, namely Naval Special Warfare and Naval Special Warfare Development Group. He rose to the level of chief, assault team chief, and command master chief within the teams.
Giblin’s retirement in 2009 gave him time to reflect on all he learned. We read about these reflections in “Walking In Mud.”
Early in his 28-year military career, Giblin was assigned to clean out an office where he found the one-page document that became the essence of “Walking In Mud” — The Ten Essential Qualities of an Underwater Demolition Man. It had been tucked way back in a drawer and left behind by the Team commanding officer who had vacated the office. These essential qualities include pride, loyalty, sincerity, responsibility, leadership, setting a good example, forethought, fairness, seamanship, and common sense. Giblin introduces us to many genuine Navy SEAL heroes who lived and who sometimes made the ultimate sacrifice while upholding these qualities.
Giblin shows how each of us can master these 10 qualities in our current Covid world.
I don’t believe it was by chance that Giblin discovered the one-page document that would guide his life and the writing of his book.
I don’t believe it was by chance that the senior police officer called to the scene of the smashed windshield instantly guessed that Giblin was “in the Teams” and had military-related PTSD, prompting the officer not to arrest Giblin for criminal mischief.
I don’t believe it was by chance that when Giblin made a few other mistakes as a Navy SEAL, higher-ups recognized Giblin’s value as an outstanding Navy SEAL and imposed punishments that, while harsh, would not prematurely separate Giblin from the mission I believe he was destined to fulfill.
And, I don’t believe it was by chance that Giblin was able to learn from his mistakes — which allowed a good SEAL and person to become an even better SEAL and person.
Giblin’s willingness to discuss the times he messed up add to the other achievements of his book.
Giblin carried out dangerous assignments. He had some close calls with death. The fact that he survived his injuries — including a broken back from one of his many jumps — and that his accomplishments in civilian life include publication of “Walking In Mud” strengthens my belief that Giblin has guardian angels watching over him.
I like the way Giblin’s narrative includes many wise and insightful quotes that include the words of the author’s mother: Eleanor Roosevelt, Yogi Berra, Benjamin Franklin, Gen. George Patton, and Abraham Lincoln. Giblin breathes life into these and other quotes by incorporating them into his own life — and into the pages of his book, so that readers can benefit from them too.
“From the day I found those Ten Essential Qualities of an Underwater Demolition Man, I’ve never stopped learning — not just about what I needed to be part of successful operations, but also about myself,” Giblin said, “and I’ve enjoyed weaving so many of my experiences into these pages, especially the challenges and setbacks, in the hope you will see how I emerged from them and learn the lessons my training and service taught me …
“Walking in mud is never easy and never fun. If you’re brave enough to start, though, you’ll be strong enough to get to the other side.”
I enjoyed Giblin’s down-to-earth, humble, sincere and warm-hearted narrative. It helps readers to better deal with the choices and challenges we face in our lives today.