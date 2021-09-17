NAPLES — Bristol Valley Theater is returning to indoor performances with its Donald and Skippy Raines Fall for the Arts Series.
In compliance with guidance from the CDC and New York state, BVT will require proof of vaccination (vaccination card, photo of vaccination card, or NY Excelsior pass) and face coverings for entry to all events.
“After a successful summer outdoors, we are so excited to welcome our audiences back into the theater,” Bristol Valley Theater Executive Artistic Director Karin Bowersock said. “We’ve just installed UV light filters throughout our HVAC systems, which will kill viruses as air passes through them.”
The 2021 Fall for the Arts Series kicks off at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 with a concert by Paulsen, Baker & Chaapel. In addition to special guest Warren Paul, original band member John Garvey will join the band for a few tunes.
On Oct. 8 and 9, BVT will offer Mystery Radio Theater, three old-fashioned mysteries from the “Golden Age of Radio.” This popular series featuring Ken Corey, Leah Corey, David Dial, Jim Ditmars, Katelyn Machnica, Morgan Montgomery and Mark Poppleton, with foley artist Rich Miller on the sound effects, will bring to life three new tales of terror and suspense.
Finally, in collaboration with the Naples Historical Society and the Naples Library, BVT will present a staged reading of “The Hero” by Gilbert Emery, a Naples native, at 2 p.m. Oct. 24. The historical society and library will offer additional enrichment programs in October highlighting Emery’s life and career, including a showing of one of his many screen appearances.
General admission tickets are on sale at www.bvtnaples.org or by calling the box office at (585) 374-6318. In the event that any Fall for the Arts programs are canceled due to changes in state mandates for live, indoor performances, all ticket sales will be refunded.