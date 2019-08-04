One of the simplest and most proven ways that we can keep our communities strong is to make sure our children have all of their recommended vaccines. The recent increase in measles cases in our state has brought attention to the importance of vaccines — but measles is only one of 16 different infections that can be prevented by following the recommended immunization schedule for children. Here are some of the benefits that vaccines bring to our community:
• We can banish some diseases to the history books. Thanks to vaccines, smallpox infection has been eliminated from the world, and rubella and polio infections have been eliminated from the United States. Still more diseases could follow suit if enough of the public is immunized starting in childhood. It is a common misperception vaccine-preventable diseases like chicken pox and measles cause “just a fever and a rash,” but occasional deaths and brain damage from these infections are a reality as well.
• We can save ourselves a lot of misery — and money! Immunizations don’t only prevent rare or deadly diseases like tetanus and meningitis. They also have greatly reduced the epidemics of diarrhea and vomiting we used to see in children every winter, and reduced ear infections and pneumonia caused by one of the most common bacteria. Preventing these infections reduce pain, hospitalizations, and visits to the doctor. They also save missed days of work for parents caring for sick children, and missed days of school for kids.
• We can prevent cancer. Two of our current vaccines — the hepatitis B vaccine and the HPV vaccine — can prevent multiple kinds of cancer.
• We can protect the vulnerable people in our communities. Some people are not able to receive some vaccines — very young babies, pregnant women, and people with some types of cancer, for example. These same people often have the weakest defenses, and can be severely affected by vaccine-preventable diseases. Chicken pox virus, for example, can have serious consequences for pregnant women and their unborn babies. If the rest of us in the community receive all of our recommended shots, we can surround the most vulnerable in our community with a ring of protection from life-threatening illness.
Lessening the trauma and the drama of shots: While the benefits of immunizations are clear, there is no getting around the fact that pokes with a needle are no fun. A few tricks can help parents and kids cope with shots. First, it is helpful to remember that worry and anticipation of shots are often more uncomfortable than the pokes themselves. A positive, relaxed approach can go a long way in helping your child cope with the experience. For young infants, a pacifier dipped in sugar water can help reduce pain. For all children, distracting the child with stories, songs, or soothing talk can help. Tylenol given beforehand has not been proven to have much benefit, but Tylenol given after shots may help cope with low grade fever and sore arms and legs that can occur after immunization.
Beware the Internet! There is an abundance of information and opinions online about shots, but a lot of it is not based on good science. Two good websites for accurate information are www.healthychildren.org and www.cdc.gov/vaccines.
Robert Shelly, MD, FAAP, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Sodus Community Health, part of Finger Lakes Community which has eight health centers in the region.
