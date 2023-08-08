GENEVA — St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy began in 2005 as a passion project of Sue Adams and her husband, the Rev. James Adams, to further grow the world of arts in the community.
It seems they have surpassed that goal. In fact, with 300 students enrolled in various programs, they realized the SPCAA has grown so much that they needed to add a full-time position to handle the surge of people interested in studying the arts.
After a lengthy search, Kirsten Burrall was appointed to the newly created position of managing director of the non-profit organization. Burrall will oversee the day-to-day operations, steward the organization, lead fundraising efforts, and organize recitals and other events. She begins her new role formally at the end of this month.
Her background in educational administration, as well as her extensive experience in the arts, made her an appropriate candidate to continue the Adamses’ work.
“I’ve known Kirsten for years,” Sue said. “She knows St. Peter’s church, she knows the arts academy, she’s had her children in all of the arts academy programs. I don’t think there could be a better person right now to be stepping in.”
Since 2005, SPCAA has worked to create a rich, cultural environment open to all ages and abilities. They offer a variety of performance-based art programs, ranging from lessons in dance to different musical instruments. Through performative arts, it is SPCAA’s belief that discipline and commitment to a craft positively contribute to a child’s self-growth.
“It’s just all joy,” Sue added. “To see all of our students, from infants to people in their 90s, taking advantage of musical instruction, it’s just wonderful to see.”
Some of the SPCAA programs, such as Community Choirs, have been in place since 1987. Due to the efforts of the Adamses, SPCAA has grown to a school that offers a number of musical lessons. The academy has added dance classes to its repertoire in the past three years.
When the program started, there weren’t any musical lessons close by, Sue explained. Offering an inclusive environment and resources, such as scholarships, allows everyone to have the opportunity to be able to immerse themselves in the arts. To now have a full-time directing manager will only benefit the progress of SPCAA’s mission, she added.
“(Kirsten) brings her expertise in program management and a genuine desire to foster creativity and personal growth through the arts,” SPCAA Marketing Manager Christopher Fanning said.
Burrall said she is looking forward to continuing the culture of excellence in a safe and nurturing environment for all of the academy’s staff and students.