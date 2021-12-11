CANANDAIGUA — Local resident Jeremy Bach’s photography is featured in the November issue of Chrom Art, a digital-arts magazine.
A series of Bach’s conceptual photography, titled “Broken Down,” and an artist interview is in the Berlin-based magazine. Chrom Art, which was founded in 2020 by the art management firm of Digital Chroma Agency, is a leading platform for emerging artists to showcase their talents to an international audience.
The series “Broken Down” consists of five photographs, all taken locally with local models, and serves as a suggestive narrative looking at the concepts of the open road, freedom from the burdens of modern society, and gender roles.
“With my conceptual photography I begin with some idea, usually a commentary on current social issues, then create the imagery just right so that the viewer can take hold of the story and make it their own,” Bach said. “The viewer becomes the narrator to the story. I simply supply the starting point.”
Bach has exhibited his recent work in galleries such as the Blank Wall gallery in Athens, Greece, and the Glasgow Gallery of Photography in Glasgow, Scotland. He has also made the list of 100,000 most influential living artists globally for several years by the art research website ArtFacts.net.