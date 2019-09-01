SOUTH BUTLER — As Lexi Glenny nibbled a chocolate chip cookie, she watched a Chevrolet El Camino do a burnout.
The muscle car-era truck hybrid sped down the strip at the South Butler Nostalgia Dragway, leaving in the air the distinct smell of burned rubber. Lexi Glenny, 14, of Fayetteville in Onondaga County, grinned ear to ear then turned her attention back to the staging lines for the next pair of classics to move into the starting beams.
Erika Berry, 11, of North Syracuse pointed at a mid-1960s Dodge that was waiting for its turn in the staging area.
The pair joined Glenny’s younger brother, Nico, 7, as part of a special respite day at the dragway last Sunday courtesy of the KEYS Program which aims to bring smiles to children affected by cancer and other serious childhood illnesses. Erika was there with her parents, Kelly and Jeff, and the Glenny children attended with their mom, Alicia.
The KEYS program worked with South Butler Nostalgia Dragway and Friendly Ford to provide the youngsters with a treatment-free day and an opportunity to just be a kid again.
“This was crazy, it was definitely cool,” said Lexi. “I don’t know anything about cars, but that yellow one was pretty cool. I have never seen them before.”
“It was amazing,” said Erika, adding that her dad watches NASCAR on television, but they had never been to anything like South Butler’s dragstrip.
She stopped to watch another pairing dart down the track. One was a Corvette, which recovered after the car lost traction and nearly spun out. Erika gasped a little, then smiled widely.
“No one knows how much time we have left or what might happen, not anyone,” said Colleen Bennett of Sherrill in Oneida County, who founded the KEYS Program in 1994, a year after the early passing of her father, Charles Blair. “We try to celebrate today.”
“Week after week, Colleen was going back and forth for treatments and taking care of her father, and she realized what parents must go through. It was eye opening for her,” said David Bennett, Colleen’s husband and partner in the program. “This was before childhood cancer was in the mainstream conversation.”
Colleen Bennett is an early childhood music education major and the nonprofit KEYS Program’s mission is to deliver music, hope and smiles to children affected by cancer and serious illness through music outreach, family respite days and sibling support programs. The outings are called “smiles experiences.”
“One in five of the kids we serve won’t make it to adulthood,” said Colleen Bennett.
Jim Olin invited KEYS Program representatives to appear on his podcasts from the Dirt Museum and Hall of Fame in Weedsport, and in turn, asked them to be part of Speedworld, a racing showcase held annually at the Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn. The organization offered a “smiles experience” for a handful of children in March at Speedworld. While there David Bennett, met Randy Schweitz and Randy Salerno, who represented South Butler. Schweitz started the process of booking a date for a similar experience at South Butler, Salerno recruited the help of Friendly Ford’s Jeff McKee and the date was set.
Unfortunately, Schweitz passed away unexpectedly in late spring, before the racing season at South Butler started. As it turned out, it was not just the KEYS Program families who found healing last weekend.
“He was the catalyst,” Salerno said of Schweitz, a longtime friend. “I wish he was here. Without him, we wouldn’t have done it, we tried to carry the torch. We tried to honor him today, and make it perfect for the kids and the families.”
They certainly succeeded.
“This was an unforgettable day,” Alicia Glenny said. “We were welcomed so warmly by everyone, and my kids will never forget this day.”
Kelly Berry agreed.
“We had an outstanding time. It was truly amazing. We met so many amazing people.”
David Bennett, a former NASCAR Monster Energy Cup official who traveled with the series for a decade, found a way to bridge motorsports and KEYS Program initiatives. Bennett worked with area quarter midget clubs on “smiles experiences” at the Syracuse Quarter Midget Club (New York State Fairgrounds) and the Oswego County Quarter Midget Club (Fulton). The KEYS program now owns seven United States Auto Club-sanctioned quarter midgets and allows the youngsters to drive cars with limited throttle.
Berry and Glenny have each driven the quarter midgets before. A child can generally fit in a quarter midget up to the age of 12. The struggle Bennett was facing was to find something engaging for the young motor sports fans once they outgrew the quarter midgets.
“Things were a little different here,” said David Bennett, who visited South Butler in July to check on logistics. Insurance regulations would not allow the trio to ride in cars owned by the competitors, so Friendly Ford offered a pair of Mustangs, a Ford Raptor pickup and a Dodge Challenger SRT so the kids could take slow-speed laps down the track with South Butler announcer Randy Salerno during intermission.
Alicia Glenny said her son Nico has always loved things with an engine, be it cars, trucks or trains. He hopped into the pickup with a wide grin on his face.
“The smile says it all, it’s pretty amazing,” she said.
“They made it special, for sure,” said David Bennett. “They were all about creating smiles.”
Friendly Ford offered each child a $500 gift card in addition to the rides. All admission, apparel and food for the day was provided as well.
Several racers placed support and awareness decals and ribbons on their cars for the event. Nearly every driver in the pits joined the three kids at the starting line for a group photo, using a drone overhead.
“I have been looking forward to this since March. Nico’s eyes, his face was like, ‘whoa,’” said Salerno, who paused and shook his head before quietly saying to himself “... blown away.”
“The families [this weekend] never ask for anything. They are very modest, and they were blown away by the generosity,” Colleen Bennett said. “We went with two families this year, to get our feet wet. …Try it small and build. Now they’re already talking about next year. We are looking forward to this partnership.”
Salerno said that South Butler Nostalgia Dragway already has commitment from Friendly Ford for another event next year — and beyond.
“There was some stress, but it was worth every single moment,” he said. “South Butler and Friendly will be together on this as long as we can.”