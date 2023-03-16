WATERLOO — The Seneca Community Players will begin their 51st season with a production of “Rumors,” Neil Simon’s award-winning farce, April 21-23 and April 28-29.
The cast: Wendy Varricchio-Fletcher of Seneca Falls as Chris Gorman; Carrie Bradford of Waterloo as Clair Ganz; Loren Schmidtgall of Phelps as Ken Gorman; Pat Fegley of Clifton Springs as Lenny Ganz; Karen Wawraczek of Clifton Springs as Cookie; Steve Mitchell of Geneva as Ernie Cusak; Preet Kavi-Mandel of Clifton Springs as Cassi; Hunter DeJonge of Clifton Springs as Glen Cooper; and Kevin Collins of Lyons and Charles Manaseri of Geneva as Officers Ben Welch and Connie Putney.
The play will be directed by Eric Jansen and produced by Jason Hurdle.
“Rumors” is an elaborate farce about four couples invited to a dinner party to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their dear friends. It is the first production in the SCP’s new permanent home at the LaFayette Theater in the recently renovated former Main Street School in Waterloo.
Tickets are available online at senecacommunityplayers.org. For more information, contact Jansen at 585-202-9143.