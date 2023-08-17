INTERLAKEN — The Cayuga Lake Watershed Network is hosting a 25th anniversary celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Cayuga Shoreline Event Center.
Over the past quarter-century, Cayuga Lake Watershed Network volunteers, members, and staff have been at the forefront of protecting the ecological integrity of the longest of the 11 Finger Lakes.
In August 1998, CLWN’s first official meeting was organized by community members with the vision of fostering a sustainable future for the watershed for generations to come. Since then, the organization has become a trusted leader in community engagement and advocacy, informing and engaging communities in the complex process of protecting Cayuga Lake and its creeks.
The celebration will double as an opportunity to connect with friends around the lake and a chance to learn more about the organization’s legacy and ways to help protect Cayuga Lake.
Space is limited. To reserve an evening of good company, dinner, and celebration, pre-register at www.cayugalake.org.
For more information, contact Molly Newman at programs@cayugalake.org or call 315-367-4805.