TORREY — Friends of the Outlet has planned an event, “Celebrate Cascade,” for Sunday. The festival will be headquartered at Cascade Falls, which is approximately 1½ miles from the Dresden trailhead on the Keuka Outlet Trail.
The celebration starts with a half-marathon or 10K race in the morning, and then continues into the afternoon with a variety of outdoor opportunities. Free live music will be provided by The Soul Section of Geneva; the “Game of Throws” features a cornhole competition; and there will be a food and vendor faire, including a chicken barbecue dinner, and many different refreshments.
Celebrate Cascade likely will offer a final glimpse of the old mill and manufacturing facilities that had been cited for demolition this summer. The project faced a series of delays due to the complicated permitting process, scheduling, and the weather, as well as COVID-19 concerns, and the environmental deferments to accommodate nesting birdlife.
“Celebrate Cascade was designed to get people out on the Keuka Outlet Trail to enjoy and appreciate the splendor of an early autumn day. This goal remains fully intact,” Friends of the Outlet President Phillip Rahr said. “We hope to make this an annual fall celebration taking full advantage of the new public pavilion and open green space at Cascade Falls.”
Celebrate Cascade is sponsored by Bernunzio Uptown Music of Rochester, The Laurentide of Penn Yan, and Lyons National Bank. The event is free and open to the public.
Sunday’s schedule:
• Keuka Outlet Trail Half Marathon & 10K Race, 8:30 a.m. start — Advance registration required. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/PennYan/KuekaOutletTrailHalfMarathon10K.
• The Soul Section music, noon to 3 p.m.
• Chicken Barbecue provided by Jay Shoff, 11 a.m. until sold out — Online pre-ordering and prepayment encouraged. Cost: $12 advance, $15 day of (while supplies last). Tickets: www.keukaoutlettrail.org/celebrate.
• “Game of Throws” Cornhole Tournament, noon to 3 p.m. — Entry fee: $10. Proceeds benefit Penn Yan Varsity Club. Tournament winners receive a prize packet. Refreshments provided by Anthony Road Wine Co., Lake Drum Brewery, Laurentide Beer Co. and Seneca Farms.
• Food Market and Vendor Faire, noon to 3 p.m. — Seneca Farms Creamery, Lavender Crest Farm, the Primitive Garden Shop, Black Oak Wool Co., Keuka by Crissy-The Art Studio, and Spellcraft Woodworks Hand Made Gifts are among the food and vendors.
Free shuttle service from the Elm Street sports complex to the falls will be provided by Keuka Taxi. There is limited parking available near the Cascade Falls pavilion.
For further information, go to www.keukaoutlettrail.org/celebrate.