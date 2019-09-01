It’s hard to believe that 30 years have passed since Finger Lakes Community Health was founded in 1989. In fact, I started working there on June 24th of that very same year.
As I reflect back on those years, the one consistent is that we’ve never stopped growing. I’m so proud of the fact that we answered the call for improved healthcare in each of the communities we now have a health center — Bath, Dundee Dental, Geneva, Newark, Ovid, Penn Yan, Port Byron, and Sodus. There are stories behind each of them, but the common theme is that advocates within those communities asked us to open a new health center to help those who needed it most — those who didn’t have easy access to providers or simply couldn’t afford healthcare. We filled those needs.
From agricultural workers to serving everyone
In 1997 we became a Community Health Center program. What does that mean? As such, we offer comprehensive healthcare to everyone. In 2018, we served over 28,000 patients, who come from many walks of life — families, students, professionals, retirees, veterans — people who believe, as we do, that our community deserves a different kind of healthcare. Here our medical, dental and behavioral health teams take the time to listen. From the receptionist who greets you to the providers who are highly respected in their fields, we provide the highest standard of care.
As a Community Health Center program, we integrate medical, dental, and behavioral health services. We accept all insurances, including a generous sliding fee program for the uninsured or underinsured. Our patients have access to behavioral health providers that work closely with their medical team so that they receive the best care. It all revolves around the patients’ needs.
Where did the years go?
Over the 30-year time span we’ve focused on opening new health centers and hiring the best clinical professionals and staff. Our staff provide high quality care and great customer service. They are what has made Finger Lakes Community Health so successful. They go above and beyond to help our patients.
Our first health center site was in Sodus and on Aug. 8, I was delighted to celebrate the opening of the brand-new Sodus Community Health at our new location at 6341 Ridge Road. We initially came into the Sodus area to support the farming community. We started by providing medical care to 300 patients, and now we serve more than 9,100 patients from the agricultural sector, including workers and growers/producers from across the region.
We opened Geneva Community Health in 2008. Community leaders approached us about the need in the area and we found space at 601-B Washington St. where we reside today. We’ve expanded, added providers over the years, and many new services. Most recently we’ve introduced Walk-in Hours from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. This gives our patients the flexibility to see a provider if they need same-day medical care.
In 2009 we were awarded funding to open Port Byron Community Health, serving a very rural part of Cayuga County. That same year we also opened Penn Yan Community Health, later we were able to expand that health center to a larger location at 112 Kimball Ave.
In 2013 Ovid Community Health was opened at 7150 N. Main St. We renovated a building in the center of town to repurpose as our health center. We are proud to be a part of this community. And in 2015 we opened a second site in Wayne County, Newark Community Health, at 513 W. Union St.
Dental services
In 2005, we began offering dental services to people of all ages. Since approximately 23 percent of children under 5 years old have dental decay in primary teeth, we’ve expanded to include School-based dental programs to provide these vital services. Tooth decay is 100 percent preventable! It’s never too young to start. It is recommended that your child visits a dentist by age 1.
Other services
In addition to medical and dental services, we offer behavioral health, nutrition, telehealth, and care management services. We believe in treating the whole person. This quality of care model is nationally recognized and is demonstrated in our patients’ health outcomes.
Finger Lakes Community Health has accomplished much over the past 30 years! We have more to achieve, so stay tuned.
Zelazny is the CEO of Finger Lakes Community Health, an independent health care organization with eight health centers in the region.