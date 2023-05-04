CANANDAIGUA — The 19th edition of ChamberFest Canandaigua is set for July 15-23.
The festival’s artistic directors — cellist Amy Sue Barston and violinist Kevin Kumar — believe their non-traditional approach to presenting classical works with entertaining insights and storytelling brings new life to the genre.
Concert goers are invited to explore a lighter side of chamber music, prompting the question, “Who would have thought that classical music could be so down to earth?”
This year’s festival will feature works of music that have a notable majestic breadth: They conjure the symphonic colors and qualities of a whole orchestra, but are chamber works, and they use fewer instruments in a more intimate setting.
For example, the Beethoven Septet (July 21) often sounds like a symphony, but has only seven instruments: French horn, bassoon, clarinet, violin, viola, cello, and double bass. Similarly, the Brahms Clarinet Sonata (July 21) is beloved for its large-scale amorous sweep, but uses only two instruments: clarinet and piano. And, the grand finale, Dvorak’s Eb Piano Quartet (July 23), features only four instruments.
The festival will open with a lively concert event featuring chamber music and beer tastings at Faircraft Brauhaus in Fairport. ChamberFest Canandaigua is partnering with The Lake House on Canandaigua. The four-course meal selected by their chefs will be accompanied by music that enhances your dining experience.
The following concerts are scheduled:
• July 16: Chamber Music & Craft Beer, Faircraft Brauhaus, Fairport.
• July 18: A Night to Remember, The Lake House on Canandaigua.
• July 19: Classical Blue Jeans, Casa Larga Vineyards, Fairport.
• July 20: The Free Family Concert, Wood Library, Canandaigua.
• July 21: Symphony in a Teacup, Cobblestone Arts Center.
• July 23: Festival Finale, Cobblestone Arts Center.
Tickets are on sale at www.chamberfestcanandaigua.com. Find more details on Facebook @ChamberFest Canandaigua.
Contact Aimee Ward at ChamberFest14424@gmail.com for more information.
The Canandaigua LakeMusic Festival, which has since been renamed ChamberFest Canandaigua, was founded in 2004. It is dedicated to introducing new audiences to classical music through live concert performances and education projects.