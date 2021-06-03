CANANDAIGUA — The Cheshire Union, in conjunction with the Ontario County Arts Council, is planning an exhibition featuring emerging artist work. Submission is free and open to all Ontario and Monroe County high school juniors and seniors, undergraduates, graduates, along with anyone at the beginning of their art career.
Those interested can visit www.cheshireunion.com/oots to view more details and submit their artwork for jurying by June 12.
The Ontario County Arts Council will judge submissions and accepted work will be on display at The Cheshire Union from Aug. 1-29. The date and time for the opening reception is yet to be determined.
The Cheshire Union, at 4244 Route 21, is a four-room schoolhouse converted into a gift shop, antique center, artist studio space, classroom and gallery. The exhibit will be held in one of the large rooms that once taught first through eighth grades in the hamlet of Cheshire.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday. Sunday hours are 12 noon to 5 p.m.