If there’s something chillingly reminiscent about a new children’s book that shares stories of spooky sites in the region, you’re not letting your imagination run away with you.
“The Ghostly Tales of the Finger Lakes,” which hit booksellers on May 24, is adapted from a 2012 effort by area author Patti Unvericht-Giglio. Her “Ghosts and Hauntings of the Finger Lakes” tells tales of supernatural occurrences, albeit for adults
“I was hoping they would choose it for adaptation; it was one of the most popular in the catalog, “ she said about her book. It was published as part of the Haunted America series by History Press, a division of Arcadia Publishing. “I was happy; it is a huge honor and I hope that people enjoy reading this book.”
The book features historical ghost stories: the sagas of Sybil Phelps, the spiritualist recluse from Palmyra; Eunice Frame, the pianist at the Sampson Theatre in Penn Yan; and William Morgan who tried to infiltrate the Freemasons when they used Ontario County Courthouse for meetings in the 1820s. There are 18 chapters, each detailing a different haunted location.
Writer Jules Heller of Syracuse was given Unvericht-Giglio’s book to adapt for a children’s series, written for middle school students. The “terrifically terrifying tales bring local history to life, even if the main players are dead,” reads a promotional flyer for Heller’s “The Ghostly Tales of the Finger Lakes.”
By design, all of the information in the book came from the 2012 book. Heller did no research of his own; the idea was to keep it as close to “Ghosts and Hauntings of the Finger Lakes” as possible.
Unvericht-Giglio is a lover of haunted history, or anything historical really, she said, and she treasures the beauty and history of the Finger Lakes. A resident of Gates, Monroe County, she has written seven other books also focused on area history.
She writes a history column for a small publication in Rochester’s South Wedge and has done programs for the Seneca Falls Historical Society. She’s even taken her passion to the airwaves with a podcast on Friday nights, These Old Bones, which can be found through her Facebook page of the same name. The podcast airs on blogtalkradio.com. It is a little other-worldy, she admits.
On a recent show, she discussed the possibility of “Bigfoot, Yowie, Skunk Ape or Sasquatch ... whatever you call it, it has been part of our folklore for centuries. Has there ever been evidence found that would make you believe that they really do exist?
“I like to believe that there is a possibility of anything,” she said. “I am open to these ideas, from the other realm.”
Memories of seeing her great-grandmother walk through a farmhouse kitchen after she had died and smelling her late mother-in-law’s strawberry scent when she was in need of comfort are further confirmations for Unvericht-Giglio that not everything can be explained.
The same can be said for many of the phenomena that have occurred in the places that she included in the book that Heller repurposed. Spirits are known to still come for medical appointments at the Oliver House Museum in Penn Yan, which used to be a doctor’s office. And in the Smith-Ely mansion in Clyde, the ghost of the family’s murdered cook often can be sensed in the building, which is allegedly “historically haunted.”
Her latest project involves learning more about the people who wrote the old postcards that she collects from antique and second-hand stores. She puts their mini-biographies, along with the postcards, in a paper bag and offers them for sale at fairs and festivals, along with her books. She likened it to gaining a new relative.
Unvericht-Giglio said she enjoys writing about spirits and others who have passed. She said they only ask that someone remembers them.
“They don’t want anything, like for you to bail them out of jail,” she said, noting that people today can get a first-hand understanding of history through reading about the lives of the departed, even if their memory is well ... haunting.