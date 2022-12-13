Caramel Cashew Chewies
Ingredients:
3/4 cup butter
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 1/2 cups flour
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1 package (14 oz.) caramels
1/3 cup half and half
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chunks
1 cup salted caramels
Directions:
1). Cream butter and brown sugar. Beat in egg. Add flour and oats.
2). Press into 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-18 minutes.
3). Combine caramels and cream until melted. Pour over crust. Sprinkle with chocolate and nuts.
4). Bake for 8-10 minutes until chocolate is melted.
-- Sharon Yonker, Clyde
Peanut Butter Surprise
Ingredients:
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup soft butter
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 1/2 cup sugar (divided)
1 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
3 cups flour
3/4 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
Filling:
1/2 cup peanut butter
4 oz. cream cheese
1/4 cup sugar
1 egg yolk
1/2 tsp. vanilla
2 1/2 cups milk chocolate chips
Topping:
1 Tbsp. butter
1 1/2 cup superfine sugar
6 Tbsp. baking cocoa
3 Tbsp. water
1/4 tsp.vanilla
Directions:
1). Cream shortening, butter, peanut butter, 1 cup sugar and brown sugar. Add eggs, beat after each. Add dry ingredient.
2). Roll into balls. Use wooden spoon to make indent in each cookie.
3). Mix filling ingredients. Spoon 3/4 tsp. into each cookie hole. Bake 30 degrees for 12-15 minutes.
4). Melt chocolate chips. Dip bottoms in chocolate. Cool.
5). Mix topping ingredients. Drizzle onto cookies.
Makes five dozen.
-- Sharon Yonker, Clyde
Sea Salt Nutella Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup Nutella
1 large egg
Directions:
1). Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2). Add Nutella, flour and egg to a large bowl. Mix until well combined.
3). The mixture will be a dense dough, but moist enough to roll into balls.
4). Roll about 2 Tbsp. of dough into a ball. Place cookies on the baking sheet and flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass.
5). Bake for 8-10 minutes, until cooked around the edges but still slightly soft in the middle.
6). Remove from oven and sprinkle lightly with sea salt.
7). Let cookies rest on the baking sheet for 5 minutes then move to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Yields about 14 cookies.
-- Ann Osborne, Geneva
Grasshopper Cookies
Ingredients:
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup butter or margarine
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 egg
2 Tbsp. milk
1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
1). In mixing bowl beat shortening and margarine.
2). Add half the flour, the sugar, cocoa powder, egg, milk, vanilla, soda and salt. Beat until combined, scarping sides of bowl occasionally.
3). Beat or stir in remaining flour.
4). Shape dough into two 8-inch rolls. Wrap in wax paper or clear plastic wrap. Chill four to 24 hours.
5). Cut dough into 1/4-inch slices. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Prick with fork. Bake at 375 degrees for 7 to 9 minutes. Frost bottom halves of cookies with mint frosting.
Mint frosting:
Combine 1/4 cup softened margarine or butter with 2 cups powdered sugar, adding a little at a time. Add 1/2 cup creme de menthe. Beat in 1/4 to 1 cup more powdered sugar to make of spreading consistency.
-- Pauline Moffitt, Phelps
Chocolate Raspberry Crumb Bars
Ingredients:
1 cup (two sticks) butter, softened
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
2 cups (12 oz. package) Nestle Toll House semi-sweet chocolate morsels, divided
1 1/4 cusp (14-oz. can) Nestle Carnation sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional)
1/3 cup raspberry jam
Directions:
1). Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter in larger mixer bowl until creamy.
2). Beat in flour, sugar and salt until well mixed.
3). With floured fingers, press 1 1/4 cups crumb mixture onto bottom of greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan; reserve remaining mixture. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are golden brown.
4). Combine 1 cup morsels and sweetened condensed milk in small, heavy-duty saucepan. Melt over low heat, stirring until smooth. Spread over hot crust.
5). Stir nuts in reserved crumb mixture; sprinkle over chocolate filling.
6). Drop teaspoonfuls of raspberry jam over crumb mixture. Sprinkle with remaining morsels.
7). Continue baking 25 to 30 minutes or until center is set. Cool completely on wire rack. Makes three dozen bars.
-- Diane Smith, Phelps
Coffee Strudels
Ingredients:
2 cups flour
1/2 pound butter
1 cup sour cream
Jam or preserves (any kind)
Raisins or currants
Chopped walnuts
Sugar Cinnamon
Powdered sugar
1). Knead together the flour, butter and sour cream. Refrigerate overnight.
2). The next day separate into three or four parts. Roll out thin and spread with a thin layer of each of the remaining ingredients except the powdered sugar. Roll up and place on a greased cookie sheet.
3). Bake at 350 degrees until crust turns golden brown (about 20-30 minutes). Remove from oven and let cool.
4). Cut diagonally into 1-inch pieces and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
-- Fran Kuplinski, Seneca Falls
Hello Dolly Holiday Cookies
Ingredients:
1/2 cup butter
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1/2 cup chocolate chips
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup chopped walnuts
1 can sweetened condensed milk
Directions:
1). Melt butter in 9-inch square pan. Add graham cracker crumbs, mix and spread smoothly on bottom of pan. Layer chocolate, coconut and nuts.
2). Pour milk over and bake in 350-degree oven for 30 minutes. If edges brown too quickly, cover with strips of foil. Cool and cut.
-- Pat Schwab, Phelps
Snowman Cookies
Ingredients:
2 3/4 cups flour
1/2 cup sugar (and 1/4 to flatten)
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 cup confectioner's sugar
1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
1/2 tsp. salt
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. almond extract
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup vegetable oil
Frosting:
12 Tbsp.butter
3 cups confectioner's sugar (sifted)
3 Tbsp. heavy cream
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
3/4 tsp. almond extract
Directions:
1). Whisk together dry ingredients.
2). Cream together butter, oil and sugars. Add egg and extracts.
3). Add dry ingredients and mix well. Scoop and roll into 1 1/2-inch balls. Press with glass dipped in sugar.
4). Bake 8 minutes and 350 degrees. Cool before frosting.
5). Spoon a dollop of frosting onto each cookie. Dip bottom of glass into sanding sugar and flatten frosting. Decorate with mini chocolate chips, chocolate jimmies, confetti and candy-coated sunflower seeds.
-- Lynne Maslyn, Lyons
Italian Horn Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup cold butter, cubed
4 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups vanilla ice cream, softened
1 can (12 ounces) cherry cake and pastry filling (blueberry is good also)
Sugar
Confectioner's sugar (optional)
Directions:
1). In large bow cut butter into flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in ice cream. Divide into four portions. Cover and refrigerate for two hours.
2). Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On a lightly floured surface roll each portion to 1/8-inch thickness. With a pastry cutter cut into 2-inch squares. Place about 1/2 tsp. filling in the center of each square. Overlap two opposite corners of dough over the filling and seal. Sprinkle lightly with sugar.
3). Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until bottoms are light brown, 10-12 minutes. Cool on wire racks. If desired, dust with confectioner's sugar before serving.
-- Lonie Woodard, Clyde
Sugared Cherry Jewels
Ingredients:
1 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup light corn syrup
2 egg yolks
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Additional sugar
1 jar (10 oz.) maraschino cherries, drained and halved
Directions:
1) In large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the corn syrup, egg yolks and vanilla. Gradually add the flour and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for one hour or until easy to handle.
2) Roll into 1-inch balls; roll each ball in additional sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Using the end of a wooden spoon handle, make an indentation in the center of each. Press a cherry half in the center.
3). Bake at 325 degrees for 14-16 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool. Yields about 5 dozen
-- Renee Gigliotti, Seneca Falls