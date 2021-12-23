HOPEWELL — The Clifton Springs Family YMCA has planned its Roaring 20s Gala for Jan. 8 at Clifton Springs Country Club.
There will be live music, a silent auction, and raffles.
A one-night stay at Geneva On The Lake and rounds of golf at area courses are among the items to be auctioned.
A roasted chicken buffet is planned for dinner, along with two kinds of pasta, a salad, and an ice cream dessert. Vegetarian options are available.
Tim O’Hora will provide live music, and there will be disc jockey on hand too.
Those attending are encouraged to dress in 1920s clothing.
Tickets cost $60. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, call (315) 462-6184 or visit www.csaymca.org.