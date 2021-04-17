FARMINGTON — Cobblestone Arts Center is looking for artists to participate in an outdoor sculpture walk during the summer months of 2021. Sculptures will be displayed along the Auburn Trail at the Center.
Artists are welcome to submit applications for outdoor sculptures inspired by fantastical creatures, Marvel superheroes, and other whimsical characters. All sculptures must be suitable for outdoor installation and made of wood, clay, metal or concrete. Community members will vote on their favorite sculpture.
A $100 prize will be awarded to the winning sculpture.
The application fee is $20 for three submissions. The application deadline is May 10, a week before those chosen will be notified. The opening and reception are planned for June 3. The exhibit will close Aug. 6.
Applications and full contest information are available at www.cobblestoneartscenter.com.
Email sarah.cobblestonearts@gmail.com with questions.