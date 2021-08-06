STARKEY — Cobblestone Springs will celebrate National Happiness Day Sunday(Aug. 8) with yoga, meditation, and snacks.
The outdoor session, next to the mansion at 4306 Lakemont Himrod Road, will start with registration at 8:45 a.m. followed by a meet-and-greet on the mat at 9. Instructor Angela Fishbaugh will help the group set intentions with a guided meditation, followed by gentle stretching with modifications to accommodate all levels. This practice can also be done in a chair.
At 11 a.m., participants will enjoy light refreshments and snacks, with vegan and gluten-free options available. Fishbaugh will answer any questions you may have to balance health, lifestyle, yoga and meditation. Bring a yoga mat and any props you may find helpful; mats and chairs can be provided. A donation of $20 is encouraged.
Fishbaugh, the author of “Seeking Balance in an Unbalanced World: A Teacher’s Journey,” provides workshops for communities, teacher centers, parents and caretakers on the topic of balance, and is a national presenter for The National Association for Family Child Care. Her motivational wellness strategies encourage others to live a healthy, balanced, and sound life.
To learn more about her, visit balanceteacher.net.