CANANDAIGUA — She looks like she drinks Maxwell House, but her voice is a powerhouse.
Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and their 12-piece band tore it up at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center Tuesday night with a high-powered, two-hour set that featured well-loved and rollicking tunes including “Woman to Woman,” “Keep on Smilin’” as well as the sultry “Midnight in Harlem.”
Tedeschi, 52, in a long sundress with her signature black glasses and her blond hair accented by a simple side braid, looked more like a librarian than someone who does 200 shows a year belting out rock, folk, roots, gospel and blues tunes with Trucks, 44, her husband and an equally storied performer. But with turquoise electric guitar in hand and an enormous voice, she left no doubt that she’s earned her chops.
And, although it’s been nearly a decade since the direct influence of the Allman Brothers (Trucks’ uncle was its original drummer and Trucks himself was part of the group from 1999 until 2014), it was still evident at CMAC in nearly every song, as his guitar wailed alongside his wife’s. Their band is enormous and boisterous, with a three-piece horn section and two drummers on huge kits, as well as a number of back-up singers and musicians.
Tedeschi and Trucks, who have played together in their band since 2010, gave fair play to every member with solos and featured roles in almost every song they performed. Of particular note was vocalist Mike Mattison, who belted out most of the gospel-flavored “I Wish I Knew How it Felt to be Free,” while Tedeschi stepped back.
Her female backup singer, Alecia Chakour, who started “Woman to Woman,” the opening tune, played big roles in many of the songs with a voice that rivals Tedeschi’s own.
The rest of the band: Ephraim Owens on trumpet, percussionists Tyler Falcon Greenwell and Isaac Eady, Kebbi Williams on tenor sax, Elizabeth Lea on trumpet, Gabe Dixon on electric keyboard and Hammond B3 organ, vocalist Mark Rivers, Brandon Boone and Oteil Burbridge on bass, and Kofi Burbridge on flute.
The two drummers spent a long, loud time dueling with each other at the end of “I Want More” toward the end of the show that featured 17 songs (see set list).
Legendary reggae musician, producer and activist Ziggy Marley and his band opened the show for Tedeschi Trucks with an energetic and uplifting performance. After an encore with Tedeschi giving a soulful performance of Bonnie Raitt’s hit “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” the evening ended with Marley’s band joining in on an extended version of “Sing a Simple Song/I Want to Take You Higher.”