The world has always had dynasties.
Think of China with its Han Dynasty, the Mongolian Dynasty, and the Ming Dynasty, which lasted 276 years and had 16 emperors.
The British Dynasty — or Empire — was the largest in history, covering 13 million square miles and controlling more than 500 million people.
The Roman Empire ruled for somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 with historians debating the length based on various happenings but not debating the scope of its power.
The entertainment industry has had dynasties — think of the Douglas family, the Jacksons, and the Barrymores as just a handful.
And in sports, we’ve seen many — from Bill Russell’s Celtics, Michael Jordan’s Bulls, Vince Lombardi’s Packers to UCLA basketball, the Yankees and the Belichick/Brady Patriots.
To the list of dynasties we can now add 39 businesses and agencies that are four-time champions in the Finger Lakes Times Readers Choice Awards. That’s four years we’ve held the competition and 39 four-peats.
Wow.
Some of the local dynasties include: Seneca Farms for Best Ice Cream, Fox Run Vineyards for Best FL Wine, Thompson Health and F.F. Thompson/UR Medicine for Best Medical Facility, Lyons National Bank for Best Bank, and Lynch’s Geneva for Best Home Furnishings.
Obviously, I don’t have enough room in this column space to list them all, but you will find all the winners in a special section that is inside today’s Weekend Edition, and you also can go to our website, www.fltimes.com.
We like to say that our Readers Choice Awards promote and honor the best of the best, those Finger Lakes-area companies, agencies, businesses and restaurants that really stand out because of their customer service, their products, the services they offer, or maybe for any of a number of other reasons. So those 39 are the best of the best of the best. I guess.
And that, by the way, is 39 four-time champs out of 72 categories this year, more than 50 percent.
A lifelong baseball fans, I’m a nerd when it comes to statistics, so here are just a few from this year’s contest: over 2,000 people voted, both online and via paper ballots, and we think that’s fabulous considering many of us have been spending a lot of times in our homes over the past year because of COVID rather than out and about at area businesses; Littlejohn & Barbi Orthodontics (58.41%, Best Orthodontist), Finger Lakes Hearing Center (58.38%, Best Hearing Center), and Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union (56.09%, Best Credit Union) won their categories by the largest margins; and Nolan’s on the Lake (Best Fine Dining) one a category by the narrowest of margins, one vote.
Particularly exciting was the fact that — in the face of all these dynasties — there were seven first-time winners in 2021. The Super Seven, who are perhaps starting their own new dynasties, were: Main Moon (Best Asian Dining), Char Burrito Bar (Best Mexican), Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria (Best Family Restaurant), Ciccino’s Pizzeria (Best Wings), Mirbeau Inn and Spa (Best Romantic Getaway), Prescription Fitness Physical Therapy (Best Physical Therapy), and Michael’s Upholstery & Fabric (Best Fabric/Upholstery).
Nolan’s was the only business that captured first in three categories: Best Steak House and Best Seafood in addition to Fine Dining. Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante (Best Italian, Best Takeout), Belhurst (Best Wedding Reception, Best Specialty Hotel), and Three Brothers Wineries & Estates (Best Brewery, Best Winery Experience) won two categories apiece.
“Now in our four year, it doesn’t get old to see our staff, readers and local businesses engage in this project. And that’s what it takes for this to be a success, all three of these have to come together,” noted FLT Publisher Mark Lukas. “There were many tight races again this year and some new winners in popular categories. Plus we felt it was time to add finalists this year to enable our readers to see the other leading vote-getters in each category.
“I also have to truly thank our winners and finalists for their support of this undertaking and today’s awards section. It’s out biggest and best one to date.”
We’ve enjoyed bringing you the contest for the fourth year — and shining the spotlight on the best our area has to offer. And we hope that you’ve enjoyed it, too.
We’ll see you next year when those 39 businesses will be going for five-peats. Check out our Readers Choice Awards 2022 to see if they pull it off!