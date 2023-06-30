PHELPS — Country Lawyer Gallery of the Arts is a small building at 7 Church St. that was occupied by lawyer Samuel Selene Partridge from 1889 until 1912. Samuel’s son, Bellamy Partridge, wrote a best-selling novel, “Country Lawyer,” in 1939 — and because of that, the building was named “Country Lawyers Office,” a title that still stands.
Now, it’s no longer a place to find an attorney. Rather, it’s becoming an artistic venue.
Many different lawyers had offices in the building until 1999. In 2005, it was sold to the Phelps Historical Society. Three years later, the historical society decided to refurbish it and open it to the public for visitation by appointment.
The original lawyer’s office was mocked up to look exactly like the original, with the original desk, chairs, books — everything the lawyers used while in the office. But other than being available for people to walk through by appointment, the building sat empty.
Marty Van Kirk, the president of the Phelps Historical Society, talked to Michael Nash, gallery director, and suggested that they use the building as an art gallery. In February 2023, the idea for an art gallery was introduced to the board and passed. To use the building for that purpose, it needed to be refurbished again.
“It’s happened because of him,” Van Kirk said about Nash when reflecting on the process of making the former lawyer’s office into an art gallery.
The building also will be used as a place for art classes. Art teachers in many different medias are being sought. As a whole, the gallery will offer a multi-level experience of the history that we know, and those stories will be told by the art on display.
“What our artists feature we want to be regional,” Nash said. “If we keep this a really tight thing, we would run out of an audience. We need to be much more open to art from different places, different cultures, so the interest level is still there.”
There will be themes for each show, and those themes will be published to the community and to people who have shown interest in submitting work. Anyone from the public can submit art to the show; all they have to do is sign up.
There are currently 11 artists signed up to display their art at the upcoming show, “Right Here, Right Now!,” during an open house scheduled for Saturday.
“We are responsible for creating this history, so ‘Right Here, Right Now!’ seems fitting for an opening show,” Nash said.
Nash reiterated that one show is not going to be the same as the rest, that there will always be different themes, artists and styles being displayed.