BARRINGTON — Usually, Rhonda Perkins and Gerald “JJ” Buck are working at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market on Tuesdays.
On May 11, they were there for another reason.
“I married my best friend,” said Buck, 50, a member of the maintenance crew; Perkins, 44, is on the cleaning team and fills in other places when needed.
Perkins and Buck wed in the gazebo between Buildings 2 and 3, near the big pine tree. Mary Sodir, who works at the Oh Fudge! shop and is an ordained minister, officiated.
Mary Wilson, the market’s social media administrator, said it is the first wedding in the Windmill’s 34-year history. The craft market is one of Yates County’s biggest tourist and shopping attractions. Wilson was the wedding photographer.
“Getting married here was my idea,” Buck said. “I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we could do it at the Windmill?’ ”
He reached out to Steve Wilson, Mary’s husband and the market’s operations manager. He and the Windmill’s board of directors liked the idea so much that they put on the reception for the couple in the board room after the ceremony.
About 30 people attended. Mary Wilson said about half of them were the couple’s friends and family, while the rest were vendors.
The couple didn’t meet at the Windmill. Perkins met Buck when he moved in next door to her at Highland Park Apartments in Dundee in November 2018. The two became friends and remained so even after he moved to another apartment in the complex.
Perkins, who started working at the Windmill in April 2018, said at the beginning of 2020, a maintenance position came open and at that point, Buck was looking for a new job. She recommended him; it turned out to be a good fit.
Although their friendship had been going on for several years, Perkins said she could tell at the beginning of 2021 that there were deeper feelings in the mix.
“I knew he liked me,” she said, “but he was waiting to ask me out. I called a friend of ours and they encouraged him.”
Their first kiss was Jan. 9, when he sat beside her on her couch.
Perkins said she was surprised when JJ proposed earlier this spring.
“We were outside his apartment ... he got down on one knee, and he asked me to marry him,” she recalled.
There was no ring; this is a second marriage for both of them, and they opted for simple wedding bands they exchanged at the ceremony.
“I wasn’t going to wait any longer,” Buck said about asking Perkins to be his wife.
The couple are planning a honeymoon in New York City next month. After that, it will be back to work at the Windmill, where the two can be seen zooming around in golf carts frequently, tending to the grounds.