GENEVA — Multiple awards and rank advancements were presented to members of Cub Scout Pack 5 during its monthly meeting held Sept. 30 at Ridgewood Playground.
Six Cub Scouts earned the rank of Bobcat. Two were promoted to the rank of Bear. Multiple scouts picked up a total of 76 adventure belt loops and adventure pins. Three landed their Cyber Chip award. Nine garnered their Whittling Chip award.
During Pack 5’s August meeting at Washington Street Par, new Cubmaster Jason Haag was given the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter Award by Geneva Lodge 965 of the Free and Accepted Masons.
Currently, Pack 5 has 35 boys and girls as Cub Scouts, along with several men and women serving as adult volunteer leaders. Weekly meetings are conducted at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the meeting room of the Hydrant Hose Company on Geneva Street.
For more information on joining or volunteering with Cub Scouts, visit www.beascout.scouting.org. The program is open to boys and girls in elementary school.