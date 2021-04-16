ROMULUS — Deer Haven Park will be offering auto tours again this year, every Saturday beginning this weekend and continuing through Oct. 30. Park hours are 9 a.m. to dusk.
The eight-mile journey delves deep into the former Seneca Army Depot and uncovers some of the mysteries of the historic munitions storage base. The Seneca Army Depot played a vital role in every overseas military conflict from World War II through the first Gulf War. Among the things participants will see are the original ammunition storage igloos, gunpowder buildings, and railroads used by the Army. Other attractions include rail car loading platforms that were used to load and offload bombs and ammunition to support our troops abroad, as well as abandoned foundations and evidence of pre-1940 civilian farm life in early Seneca County.
In 2020, DHP introduced the self-guided auto tour as a safer alternative to the popular bus tours. The new tour’s special introductory price and free downloadable “Tour Guide” app allowed hundreds of people to visit the former military base and its unique wildlife habitat.
This year, DHP is providing guests with a preloaded Samsung tablet to guide them along their journey.
The cost to tour is $35 per person, or $50 for a carload. Buses and motorcycles are not allowed. Visitors are required to remain in their vehicle at all times.
DHP also is offering private bus tours for anyone wanting to reserve the entire vehicle to themselves. Private bus tours can accommodate up to 18 people. Tours last approximately 60-90 minutes. All tours begin and end at the DHP Visitor Center on Route 96A, about two miles north of Sampson State Park.
Deer Haven Park is a privately owned organization and does not accept government grants or assistance. All tour proceeds help pay for habitat improvements and historical preservation within the park.
For more information on the tours, visit deerhavenpark.org.