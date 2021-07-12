ROMULUS — The Deer Haven Park Bus Tours are back.
The park on the west side of the former Seneca Army Depot property will offer bus tours every Thursday and Saturday, beginning this week. The tours will continue on those days through Oct. 30.
The 90-minute ride will feature a tour guide who will share the history behind the former military munitions storage base. Participants will be allowed to step off the bus to explore one of the 519 storage igloos and walk through a personal bomb shelter; witness the extreme security measures taken to protect the special weapons area known as the “Q,” where nuclear weapons were stored; and see pre-1940s building foundations that offer a glimpse into Seneca County life before the war.
Wildlife sightings and an optional short walk to see the beaver dam are part of the tour, also.
Deer Haven Park is continuing to offer self-guided auto tours three days a week. However, those preferring the interaction with a live tour guide and a chance to get out and see the park up close should reserve a seat on the bus tour. Space is limited.
All tours start and end at the Deer Haven Park Visitor Center. Sales tax and a reservation fee are included. Visit deerhavenpark.org for more information.
The bus tours cost $30 for adults 18-64 years old, $27 for those 65 and older and members of the military, $21 for students 13-17 years old, and $8 for children 12 and younger.
The tours begin at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.