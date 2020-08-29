GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Chamber Cup Golf Tournament Aug. 5 at Big Oak Golf Course, and despite a three-month delay due to COVID-19, organizers proclaimed the event one of the Chamber’s most successful in the last five years.
Twenty-three teams participated in the Captain-and-crew-style scramble. The winning team, Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante, was made up of Dick Austin, Ashley Champion, Mike Rusinko and Joel Haley.
Tournament sponsors were Empire Access, MRB Group, Geneva Walmart, and Waterloo Container. Tradition Chevrolet was the Driving Sponsor and Hole in One Sponsor.
In addition to support via sponsorships from member businesses, the Chamber was assisted by the following volunteers and organizations through duties ranging from registration and customer service to manning one of the various on-course fundraising activities:
- Dick Austin, Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante.
- Blake Nardozzi, Dynasty Electric.
- Meghan Finnerty and Lauren Cook, Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union.
- Lynn Anania, Geneva Club Beverage.
- Ruri Chapell, Henkel Corp.
- John Eichenberger, Hope and Help Counseling.
- Morgan Kowalski, Kowalski Legal PLLC.
- Kelsey Thibault, Josh Miller and Val Heinzman, Lyons National Bank.
- Tanya Taylor, Petrella Phillips and Sam Soloman, Pizza Posto.
- Alexa Wessie and Karen Dean, Reliant Community Credit Union.
- Jill Kemp, The Eye Care Center.
- Maureen and Kelsey Wallace, The William Smith Inn.
- Cecilia Sicko, Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The Chamber Cup is one of the GACC’s primary fundraisers.
To learn more about the Chamber’s programs and services, email info@genevany.com or call (315) 789-1776.