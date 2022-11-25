CANANDAIGUA — It will be a festive and family-friend holiday weekend in downtown Canandaigua with everything from shopping specials to the arrival of Santa Claus straight from the North Pole.
Independent business owners and Downtown Canandaigua BID are making spirits and the holidays bright with fun-filled events Friday and Saturday.
Today is Plaid Friday, an alternative to Black Friday. People are encouraged to do their holiday shopping with locally owned and independent businesses on the day after Thanksgiving.
“We did away with Black Friday madness years ago,” said Denise Chaapel of Downtown Canandaigua BID. “Taking the threads of the community and weaving them together by supporting each other on this day only makes our community stronger. Wear plaid and show your support of our community.”
Tomorrow is Shop Small Saturday, a nationwide movement brought about by AMEX to celebrate small businesses and help communities thrive and stay vibrant.
Downtown Canandaigua merchants and restaurants will have holiday specials, personalized friendly service that you won’t find at box stores, free gift wrapping and all kinds of festivities for shoppers to enjoy.
Horse-drawn wagon rides, which pick up in front of the Commons Park, will be available both today and tomorrow.
Also on Saturday, the annual and highly anticipated Illuminate Parade will be held, bringing out a spectacular display of lights provided by first responders, city Department of Public Works crews, businesses and community organizations and escorting Santa to his house at the Commons Park.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, goes down Main Street and ends at Antis Street. Santa and his elves will join in the annual community tree lighting ceremony on the Commons Stage shortly following the parade. There will be food, caroling and a festive spirit as the holiday season officially kicks off.