GENEVA — Actor Chris McDonald credits his time at Hobart College with putting him on the trajectory that would send him on a path to the big screen, the small screen, and the Broadway stage.
McDonald, who grew up in Romulus, is in town this week to celebrate Hobart’s 200th birthday, a distinction making it one of the 50 oldest colleges in the United States. The gala celebration is set for Saturday, (Oct. 22) with all members of the Hobart and William Smith Colleges community invited to attend, including all former graduates.
“This college changed my life,” McDonald said last week in a telephone interview from Port Jefferson, N.Y., as he waited for the ferry to cross Long Island Sound on his way to Maine. “It taught me to be brave and follow my heart. My time there was very motivating.”
Speaking of motivating, McDonald, now 67, said the trip to Maine was planned so that he and his wife, Lupe, could share their ideas about bolstering the Pine Tree State as a setting for films. While his career, so far, has been primarily in front of the camera, McDonald hopes to venture into writing, directing and producing as well — and he believes Maine might make a good location.
Best known for playing the villainous Shooter McGavin in the 1996 comedy “Happy Gilmore,” some of McDonald’s other notable film roles include T-Birds member Goose McKenzie in “Grease 2,” Darryl Dickinson in “Thelma & Louise,” Ward Cleaver in the film adaptation of “Leave It to Beaver,” Jack Barry in “Quiz Show,” and Major Joy in “The Tuskegee Airmen.”
His career is much wider and broader than those few movies, though. It has stretched on for more than three decades in many different industry genres, from television and blockbuster movies to live theater. He credits all his success to roots that were planted at Hobart.
McDonald is one of eight children. He spent his teen years in southern Seneca County after his family moved there from Long Island and his father became the principal of the high school. He is a 1973 graduate of Romulus Central School, where he played trumpet in the pit band. His involvement in drama, however, didn’t begin until he was a student at Hobart and switched his major from pre-dentistry to English.
Under the tutelage of professor E.E. Griffith, McDonald starred in several productions during his last two years at Hobart.
After a lot of hard work in Boston and a few lucky breaks in Hollywood, McDonald managed to gain a foothold in the industry and has found rewarding work ever since.
One of his most recent projects, “Rosaline,” a take on “Romeo and Juliet,” is a romantic comedy that has him co-starring with Minnie Driver. He plays Capulet in the film, which had its world premiere Oct. 6 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood and was released Oct. 14 on Hulu in the U.S., Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America.
He also is part of “Secret Invasion,” an upcoming American television miniseries created by Kyle Bradstreet for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name. It stars Samuel L. Jackson and is in post-production. Part of it was filmed in London in 2021, which delighted McDonald because his youngest daughter was there at the time, studying at Oxford.
“She’s wicked smart,” he said, noting Hannah McDonald is hoping to be a scriptwriter. His other two daughters and his son also are involved in the entertainment industry.
Also in 2021, McDonald joined the cast of “Hacks” on HBO Max as Marty, a Las Vegas casino owner. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for that role in 2022 but lost out to Nathan Lane.
And, last week, in a throwback to his role in “Happy Gilmore,” he appeared with Tiger Woods in a promo to launch the release of the video game PGA Tour 2K23.
“It’s been a lovely career. I have been blessed,” McDonald said. “I am a character actor. I have had the opportunity to work with some really great people. Although I am not usually the lead actor, I have found I am just famous enough. I really love my life.”
McDonald and his wife, actress Lupe Gidley, met in 1989 when they performed together in a theater production in New Mexico. They married in 1992.
They visit the Finger Lakes about four times a year; it was a favorite destination when they were raising their four children in Lake Arrowhead, Calif. Growing up on Seneca Lake outside a metropolitan area convinced him that he did not want his family to adopt the urban lifestyle of Los Angeles.
McDonald still has a lot of relatives in Seneca County, including some of his siblings. He noted his sister, Mary, lives in Seneca Falls, while his brothers, Jim and Casey, are in the area too. McDonald lost his brother Tim, a Broadway actor, to brain cancer in 2007. Another brother, Peter, passed away in 2015. Peter’s daughter, Rebecca Colleen McDonald, is a musician with a popular following in the Finger Lakes.
“Peter had nine children, and she’s the only girl,” Chris said.
When McDonald’s mother, Patricia, died in 2016, her obituary said she was proud of her many grandchildren.
“The next generation boasts actors Jefferson and Rosie (Chris’ daughter), film producer/director Hannah (also Chris’ daughter), professional singer Riley, singer/songwriter Rebecca Colleen, and guitarist Jason Borisoff,” the obituary read. “The legacy continues.”
McDonald said he is looking to the future and to the possibility of writing, directing, producing and starring in a dramedy, a movie or program that balances the elements of a drama and a comedy. He said he is working on the project with Hannah.
“It’s about a man who gets to a point in his life where he finds himself alone,” he said about the plot, where the man is looking at ways to meet a new partner “because people don’t meet in bars anymore.”
He said there will be “laughter and heartbreak.” McDonald said that he will be looking to making it an indie film because he’s been so impressed with that part of the movie world.
Right now, though, he’s just going to enjoy being back in the Finger Lakes for a few days.