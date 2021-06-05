SENECA FALLS — The Artworks Gallery at 109 Fall St. will hold a Colored Pencil Abstracts Workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12. Roberta Nelson will be the instructor.
Participants need to bring drawing paper or pad, set of colored pencils including white (Prismacolor brand recommended), eraser, pencil sharpener, and a regular pencil. Nelson will provide black background paper, information packets and photos that can be used for inspiration in the creating abstracts.
The cost is $40. Registration is due by today at rnelson33@rochester.rr.com or (315) 549-8323.
For more information, visit www.artsinseneca.org.