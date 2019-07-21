Candlelight Cabaret on Monday — Candlelight Cabaret has joined with Packed House Productions, a newly formed company, to produce live entertainment shows and events in Seneca Falls and the surrounding area.
Open auditions for three upcoming shows will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at 55 Fall St., Seneca Falls.
The first show is Candlelight Cabaret – USO Canteen Tour, a night of entertainment reminiscent of the USO tours that provided entertainment to military personnel during World War II. There are roles for six to seven singer/actors. Production dates run two weekends — Sept. 20 to 22 and 27 to 29.
The second show is a Packed House Production titled “Villains,” a show of popular songs by favorite familiar villains. There are roles for five to six singer/actors. Production dates are Oct. 25 to 27.
The third show is Candlelight Cabaret – ‘Tis The Season, a celebration of the holiday season with a mixture of classic favorites and more. There are roles for seven to eight singers/actors. Production dates run two weekends — Dec. 6 to 8 and 13 to 15.
Cast members will receive honorariums for each show. Those auditioning will be able to indicate which show or shows they are interested in at the time of auditions. Those auditioning are asked to prepare a song. An accompanist will be provided during auditions.
For more information, contact Director Deb Bly at (315) 226-3316 or by email, info@packedhouse-Productions.com.
