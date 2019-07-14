CANANDAIGUA — The second annual bed race sponsored by Family Promise of Ontario County will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, on the Canandaigua City Pier.
Five-person teams will race beds-on-wheels that they have designed and built to raise funds to support Family Promise’s program for helping homeless children and their families become sustainably independent.
Local faith congregations and businesses are sponsoring the beds whose themes range from bedlam to pirates. Prizes will be awarded in seven categories, from most spirited to crowd favorite.
Pier Road, a straight-run of approximately 150 yards, will serve as the race course.
For more information about Family Promise of Ontario County and the event, visit www.familypromiseontariocounty.org/bed-race-fpoc.
