GENEVA — One of the region’s newest breweries is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva on a holiday fundraiser.
Big aLICe Brewing Co. on Route 14, in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club, is hosting the inaugural Holiday Bash Friday afternoon and evening.
Some of the highlights:
• Food will be available from JR’s BBQ Food Truck of Bath and Miller’s Magnificent Munchies of Penn Yan. At 4 p.m., Miller’s Magnificent Munchies will have gingerbread people cookies for patrons and their families to decorate.
• Live music will be performed by Straight Laced Jazz from 5-8 p.m.
• Big aLICe will be releasing its Bodega Breakfast Stout. It’s brewed in partnership with Comfortland and Native Coffee Roasters.
• Gift baskets and other items will be auctioned, with all proceeds being donated to the Boys & Girls Club.
Big aLICe opened its Geneva tasting room and brewhouse in May.