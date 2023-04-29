GENEVA — Big aLICe Brewing Co. will celebrate two years at its Route 14 location in the Finger Lakes Sunday. The event, doubling as a fundraiser and a release party, will recognize the anniversary and thank the community.
“Let’s Get It!,” as the event is being tagged, will feature Tim Britt from Buffalo, who will perform two sets, starting at 2 p.m. He performs classic cover songs and originals and also provides a song list from which the crowd can choose.
Big aLICe Brewing also will introduce — and reintroduce — three craft beers for the event. Agriculturally driven, all three will highlight New York state ingredients and the company’s pride in supporting local farms.
“We feel so fortunate that we are able to get so many of our ingredients within a small local radius,” said Kyle Hurst, president and founder of Big aLICe Brewing Co. “We are able to purchase and produce with hops from Elmira (NY Hop Guild) and our malts from Batavia (NY Craft Malt). It is an important part of our story, our role in the community, and a part of our crest that we support local agriculture.”
Additionally, the Finger Lakes location — one of three Big aLICe tasting rooms — will be raising money through a raffle for the Golisano Autism Center in Rochester. The Golisano Autism Center is transforming the delivery of autism services in the region with a comprehensive, enriched and innovative new model that co-locates resources offered by multiple providers. Three baskets containing Barrel-Aged Big aLICe Beers, a cosmetic “Treat Yo’ Self” basket, and a Dinner and Stay at 41 Lakefront Hotel will be raffled.
“With the platform we are provided at Big aLICe and within the craft beer and Finger Lakes community, we are determined to raise money and fundraise for charities and strong organizations,” Hurst said. “The Golisano Autism Center is doing a wonderful job based in Rochester. And we hope that our raffle can bring some assets and attention to their cause.”
At the event, the Big aLICe food truck will be launched for the second summer season. The brewery partners with Brewery Food Services for the food truck, which features local chef Shawn Favia. Favia cooks with Big aLICe beers, and the truck is open five days a week. The menu features brats and burgers that use ingredients from local company Bostrom Farms.
The brand just celebrated its fourth anniversary at its Brooklyn Taproom and is coming up on 10 years at Big aLICe’s original location in Queens.