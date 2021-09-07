GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its next Business After Hours networking mixer from 4-6 p.m. today(Sept. 8) Big aLICe Brewing Co.
Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments and take property tours. A presentation and drawing for raffle and door prizes, as well as a group photo, will occur shortly after 5 p.m.
Those who regularly attend the mixers should note the change in time to a start one hour earlier.
Admission is $5 for Chamber members and $10 for non-members. An RSVP is requested; contact the Chamber at (315) 789-1776 or info@genevany.com to do so.
Business After Hours season pass holders are encouraged to use their guest passes and bring a co-worker or friend.