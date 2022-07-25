When it appeared that President Harry Truman might not recognize the state of Israel in 1948, Eddie Jacobson — he was the son of a Jewish shoemaker who was Truman’s lifelong friend and former business partner — lobbied his best friend and persuaded Truman to recognize Israel as the Jewish homeland, even though George Marshall, Truman’s revered Secretary of State, strongly opposed such recognition of Israel.
But when Jacobson initially broached the subject Truman least wanted to hear about, the president became brusque and almost unreachable. Jacobson pleaded with Truman to meet with Dr. Chaim Weizmann, the renowned scientist and leader of the world Zionist movement who had traveled from London to New York despite being in poor health in hopes of meeting with Truman. Having exhausted all other options for this to happen, the president of B’nai B’rith asked Jacobson to intervene.
When Jacobson had finished his appeal, after a lengthy silence Truman declared, “You win, you bald-headed son of a bitch. I will see him.” After meeting with Weizmann, Truman lightheartedly told Jacobson, “You two Jews have put it over on me, and I’m glad you have because I like you both” Truman would write in his memoirs.
As much as he admired and respected Marshall, Truman had to listen to his own conscience. He did what Jacobson had urged him to do. The U.S. thus became the first nation to extend de facto recognition to Israel.
Jacobson would later explain that his role was the result of “beshert” — a Yiddish expression that means destiny. “To Truman, the destiny was undergirded by a lifetime not only of trust and friendship, but also of humor, laughter long being a staple between them,” Gary Ginsberg writes in his compelling book “First Friends.”
This was a friendship that would span 50-plus years and “encompass National Guard service, boot camp, the battlefields of France in World War I, a business partnership, poker games, hunting trips, lunches in downtown Kansas City, a historic meeting in the Oval Office, and frequent letters on White House stationery that the president always signed off in the same way: ‘Harry.’ ”
When Joshua Speed was introduced to Abraham Lincoln, Speed noted Lincoln’s ungainly appearance. He quickly learned to appreciate Lincoln’s use of self-deprecation, sense of humor, and compassion. Lincoln told a tale of a stranger approaching him: “Excuse me, sir, but I have an article in my possession that rightfully belongs to you,” the man said. “How is that?” Lincoln asked. Taking a jackknife from his pocket, the stranger replied, “This knife was placed in my hands some years ago with the injunction that I was to keep it until I found a man uglier than myself. Allow me to say, sir, that you are fairly entitled to the property.” And when a critic accused Lincoln of being “two-faced,” Lincoln said, “If I had two faces, would I be wearing this one?”
Lincoln, Speed, and some friends were on a hike when, Speed later recalled, Lincoln noticed that two baby birds had been blown out of their nest. It took some time, but Lincoln located the nest, gently placed the birds into it, and tucked it back in the tree from which it had fallen.
We learn how Speed remained an important influence in Lincoln’s life; eventually, they worked together to save the Union.
“Through telling these stories, my hope is to show how a first friendship — one of the most intimate relationships in a very public life — can provide insight into the president himself, and to explore how and where these friendships have helped shape, for better or worse, not only presidencies and their legacies, but our country,” Ginsberg writes in his preface.
Ginsberg accomplished what he set out to accomplish in a book that held my interest from beginning to end as I read about the friendships between Thomas Jefferson and James Madison; Franklin Pierce and Nathaniel Hawthorne; Abraham Lincoln and Joshua Speed; Woodrow Wilson and Col. Edward House; Franklin Roosevelt and Daisy Suckley; Harry Truman and Eddie Jacobson; John F. Kennedy and David Ormsby-Gore; Richard Nixon and Bebe Rebozo; Bill Clinton and Vernon Jordan.
While reading “First Friends,” I thought about my own closest friends, the circumstances under which we first met, and how these friendships helped shape and enrich my own life. While reading “First Friends,” I received a birthday card from one of my friends, whom I first met in 1967 when we were both graduate students at Florida State University’s social work program. He wrote, “Hardly seems like we have known each other for 55 years! Where have the years gone? But through the many years and miles of separation our friendship (and craziness) has never diminished. I hope we both enjoy many more years of celebrating each other’s aging and friendship.”
Hillary Clinton, who observed the friendship between her husband and Jordan, a prominent Black civil rights leader, said that Jordan intuitively realized what “Bill, and any president needs — someone they can just totally relax with, tell stories with, share a joke with, someone to just go out on the golf course with and not talk about anything of significance if that’s what they choose.” But when Clinton needed someone to help guide him through rough times, Jordan was always there for him.
“First Friends” is also an entertaining book. For example, we learn about an elaborate practical joke President Kennedy played on one of his friends, Lem Billings. “In the summer of 1962, Billings became fast friends with the actress Greta Garbo. He came back to the White House filled with details of their enchanted adventures across Europe. Immediately inspired, the president soon invited Garbo to the White House for an intimate dinner with Jackie and Garbo’s new close friend Lem. Garbo arrived first and spoke with the president who gave her special instructions for the evening. Then Lem came in, ‘glowing with anticipation,’ and opened his arms: ‘Greta!’ A ghastly pause followed. Garbo looked at Lem blankly. She then turned to the president and said, ‘I have never seen this man before.’
“The next half hour was excruciating for Billings. He rattled off all the places they had visited, the friends they had met, and the meals that they shared. Nothing worked. Embarrassed and befuddled, Billings never considered the possibility that her amnesia was contrived by none other than the president. The actress kept up the ruse until the second course.”