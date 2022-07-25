'First Friends'

When it appeared that President Harry Truman might not recognize the state of Israel in 1948, Eddie Jacobson — he was the son of a Jewish shoemaker who was Truman’s lifelong friend and former business partner — lobbied his best friend and persuaded Truman to recognize Israel as the Jewish homeland, even though George Marshall, Truman’s revered Secretary of State, strongly opposed such recognition of Israel.

Canandaigua resident Joel Freedman contributes essays and book reviews to the Times frequently.

